9to5Mac Daily: January 3, 2020 – Apple TV + rental, new LG AirPlay 2 TV & # 39; s

Loading...

Listen to a summary of the best stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and the Podcasts app from Apple, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or via our special RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Ecobee HomeKit thermostat

New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes / Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee that new episodes will be delivered as they become available.

Stories discussed in this episode:

Former HBO boss officially closes five-year exclusive production agreement with Apple TV +

LG announces new 8K TV setup with support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit

Brydge iPad keyboard with trackpad revealed; own trackpad too

Best Apple CarPlay receivers for your car

Receive up to $ 70 off on Apple Watch Series 5 as a price for almost vacation

Apple HomePod includes AirPlay 2 and HomeKit control from $ 190 (Reg. $ 299), more

The 9to5Toys app for iOS

Enjoy the podcast?:

Purchase Apple from Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!

Opportunity to follow:

Twitter: @ChanceHMiller

Follow Trevor:

Twitter: @ trevorjd14

Listen & Subscribe:

Apple Podcasts

cloud cover

RSS

stitcher

Switch

Google Play

Share your thoughts!

Send us a message via [email protected] You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

View 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tOrRTZDujAA (/ embed)