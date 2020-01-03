9to5Google Daily 365: Stages controller triggers sounds a step up

Loading...

Damien Wilde

Trevor Daugherty

Google has adjusted new Stadia controllers to display louder triggers

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 beats Google Pixel with the January security update

Skagen Falster 3 is leaking on Amazon with Wear OS, January release

Google announces Coral Accelerator Module, Dev Board Mini for CES 2020

One UI 2.0: some of the best new features in Android 10 for Samsung devices (video)

Powerbeats Pro offers a real wireless design, now $ 200 in all colors ($ 50 discount)

The unlocked Key2 LE smartphone from BlackBerry is available at $ 200 from Best Buy

