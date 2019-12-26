9 things that people born since 2000 will never have to do

Loading...

There are many technological relics that people born during this century simply will not experience or need to understand. Some younger people will not even be familiar with modern life without the daily use of smartphones and social networking websites. In fact, smartphones have replaced the functions of many of the things on this list, such as watching videos, listening to music and using the Internet. These are some of the things that people born since 2000 will probably never experience: use a floppy disk Before cloud storage, thumb The first floppy disk drives developed in the 1970s were 8 inches wide, and IBM developed for the first time floppy disk drives for their computers in the early 1970s, according to Science Direct. Believe it or not, until the beginning of this year, the US Army. The US reportedly used the 70's floppy disk technology that controlled nuclear missiles, Forbes reported. In the mid-1980s, a 3.5-inch standard f The loppy disk could have between 800 kilobytes and 2.8 megabytes of information. For reference, a modern and compressed mp3 song file is approximately 3.5 megabytes, File Catalyst reported. Portable discs for sharing computer files were relatively ubiquitous until the late 1990s, when recordable CDs became more common. CNN reported that Apple stopped including floppy disk drives in its iMac computers in 1998. Some younger people will probably see floppy disks, although they might not recognize it as one; Floppy disks are still often represented as the "save" icon in Word documents and other files. Dial a rotary telephone Even landlines are no longer a standard in homes, but before pressing the buttons, there was the rotary telephone. During Christmas 2018, a Chicago dad challenged younger family members to see if they could discover how to use one, with fun results in a viral video that many saw earlier this year. During the first two minutes, two teenage cousins ​​tried to dial a phone number without lifting and holding the receiver. "Do we have to pick up the phone and then do it?" Kyle Bumstead asked in the video: "Put the phone in your ear. What do you hear?" someone said off camera. "How it sounds?" "Doooooooo," said Jake Bumstead, imitating the dial tone. Share a phone line. Another common nuisance of a landline: pick up the phone to make a call and listen to the phone call of another loved one. Of course, it is still possible in modern landlines, but with how common cell phones are as the main phone lines in homes, it is a rarer occurrence than it once was. Some teenagers addicted to the 80s and 90s longed for their own telephone line. that was separated from the family line to avoid the fate of a father who answered during a gossip call, and it was even a plot in a 1990 episode "Full House," according to IMDB. People of a certain age can even remember party lines, which were once offered by telephone providers at a reduced price, and were telephone lines shared between several homes. Party lines were particularly common during the war, when resources were scarce. According to reports, they were phased out in the early 1990s. Most phones now list a person's number or name when they are calling, but it was not always the case. The only true way to know who was calling to let an answering machine answer a call and the caller to identify himself while leaving a message. Before voicemail or text messages, most people communicated with a caller who lost a message leaving a machine that could be played later. It is another relic that faded into the digital age as cell phone use became more common. I needed to make a phone call while I was away from home, but I didn't have access to a peronal phone, I could use a public phone, which could be used to switch to a local call, or more money for long distance These phones were usually in public places, and if they were outside, they were locked inside a telephone booth. The caller could also choose to make a collect call, which means that the recipient of the call would have to accept the charges of the phone call. a VHS tape Prior to streaming and DVD services, VHS tapes reigned in home movie collections. Bulky black ribbons should also be rewound manually each time they were used. While video players, recorded players played, often had this function, VHS tape rewind machines were also common. Some believed that excessive use of a video rewinder could damage the machines, particularly if rental tapes were used, according to a 1993 report. Two screens on them showing the film inside. If a movie was shown on the right side of the tape, that meant that the tape would not play from the beginning unless it was rewound. It was often a favorite reason for viewers if people didn't back off after watching a VHS tape. "Please remember to rewind!" Blockbuster, a video rental company that no longer exists, once tagged on its tapes. Over time, the video and audio quality of VHS will fade, so any home wedding, birthday and holiday film must be transferred to a digital archive to preserve them, according to a 2007 Good. The cleanup report is shown below. .Use a film camera to take photos Digital cameras and smartphones today show instant snapshots, but in the era of pre-digital photography, photographers were not sure how things would be until the film was developed What they used Imperfections such as a finger on the lens, underexposure (too little light) or overexposure (too much light) were common mishaps of the photos that an amateur photographer might not have noticed when leafing through the printed photos. One-hour photo centers in pharmacies to develop their film, people can also send films by mail to develop or develop them in a dark room. Photographers can still choose to make physical impressions of their digital snapshots, it will never be like taking photos of newly developed films, without knowing exactly how the photos came out, or even with a rare camera, photos that you may have forgotten. taken. Read a map. Maps were not always conveniently displayed in a phone application. Of course, maps are still printed and used, but now they are largely used digitally through GPS navigation systems. Road trips before the Internet era, even before printing MapQuest instructions were on maps that most drivers could never fold immediately due to so many folds. Taking each path with your finger and following one line to another, showing paths and crossings, has simply become a thing of the past.

There are many technological relics that people born during this century simply will not experience or need to understand.

Some younger people will not even be familiar with modern life without the daily use of smartphones and social networking websites.

In fact, smartphones have replaced the functions of many of the things on this list, such as watching videos, listening to music and using the Internet.

These are some of those things that people born since 2000 will probably never experience:

Use a floppy disk

Before cloud storage, USB memory drives and external hard drives, people mainly stored files from laptops on a floppy disk.

The first diskettes developed in the 1970s were 8 inches wide, and IBM first developed floppy disk drives for their computers in the early 1970s, according to Science Direct.

Believe it or not, until the beginning of this year, the US Army. The US reportedly used the 70's floppy disk technology that controlled nuclear missiles, Forbes reported.

In the mid-1980s, a standard 3.5-inch floppy disk could have between 800 kilobytes and 2.8 megabytes of information.

As a reference, a modern and compressed mp3 song file has approximately 3.5 megabytes, File Catalyst reported.

Portable discs for sharing computer files were relatively ubiquitous until the late 1990s, when rewritable CDs became more common.

CNN reported that Apple stopped including floppy disk drives in its iMac computers in 1998.

Some younger people will probably see floppy disks, although they might not recognize it as one; Floppy disks are still often represented as the "save" icon in Word documents and other files.

Dial a rotary phone

Even landlines are no longer a standard in homes, but before pressing the buttons, there was the rotary phone.

During Christmas 2018, a Chicago father challenged younger family members to see if they could discover how to use one, with fun results in a viral video that many saw earlier this year.

During the first two minutes, two teenage cousins ​​tried to dial a phone number without lifting and holding the receiver.

"Do we have to pick up the phone and then do it?" Kyle Bumstead asked in the video.

"Put the phone in your ear. What do you hear?" said someone off camera. "How it sounds?"

"Doooooooo," said Jake Bumstead, imitating the dial tone.

Share a phone line

Another common nuisance of a landline: pick up the phone to make a call and listen to the phone call of another loved one.

Of course, it is still possible in modern landlines, but with how common cell phones are as the main phone lines in homes, it is a rarer occurrence than it once was.

Some scathing teenagers of the 80s and 90s longed for a telephone line of their own that was separated from the family line to avoid the fate of a parent who answered during a gossip call, and was even a plot in a 1990 "Full Episode of the house, "according to IMDB.

People of a certain age can even remember party lines, which were once offered by telephone providers at a reduced price, and were telephone lines shared between multiple homes.

Party lines were particularly common during the war, when resources were scarce.

The last lines of the match were gradually eliminated in the early 1990s, according to reports.

Answer a phone call without caller ID

Most phones now list a person's number or name when they call, but it wasn't always that way.

The only true way to know who was calling was to let an answering machine answer a call and have the caller identify himself while leaving a message.

Before voicemail or text messages, most people communicated with a caller who lost a message leaving a machine that could be played later.

It is another relic that faded into the digital age as cell phone use became more common.

Use a public telephone

If you needed to make a phone call while you were away from home, but did not have access to a peronal telephone, you could use a public telephone, which could be used to switch to a local call, or more money for long distance.

These phones were usually in public places, and if they were outside, they were locked inside a phone booth.

The caller may also choose to make a collect call, which means that the recipient of the call would have to accept the charges of the phone call.

Rewind a VHS tape

Before streaming and DVD services, VHS tapes reigned in home movie collections.

The bulky black ribbons also had to be rewound manually each time they were used. While video players, recorded players played, often had this function, VHS tape rewind machines were also common.

Some believed that excessive use of a VCR rewinder could damage the machines, particularly if rental belts are used, according to a 1993 report.

The tapes had two screens that showed the movie inside. If a movie was shown on the right side of the tape, that meant that the tape would not play from the beginning unless it was rewound.

makkayak / Getty Images

VHS tape

It was often a favorite nuisance of movie viewers if people didn't rewind after watching a VHS tape.

"Please remember to rewind!" Blockbuster, a video rental company already missing, once tagged on its tapes.

Over time, VHS video and audio quality will fade, so any home wedding, birthday and holiday film must be transferred to a digital archive to preserve them, according to a 2007 Good Housekeeping report shown below. .

Use a movie camera to take photos

Digital cameras and smartphones today show instant snapshots, but in an era of pre-digital photography, photographers were not sure how things would be until the movie they used was developed.

Imperfections such as a finger on the lens, underexposure (too little light) or overexposure (too much light) were common mishaps of the photos that an amateur photographer might not realize until he leafed through the printed photos.

Develop movie

While many took advantage of photographic development kiosks or one-hour photographic centers in pharmacies to develop their film, people could also send films by mail to be developed or developed in a dark room.

While photographers can still choose to make physical prints of their digital snapshots, it will never be like taking photos of newly developed movies, without knowing exactly how the photos came out, or even with a rare camera, photos that you may have forgotten about that. they were taken.

Read a map

Maps were not always conveniently found in a phone application.

Of course, maps are still printed and used, but now they are largely used digitally through GPS navigation systems.

Road trips before the Internet era, even before MapQuest instructions were printed, were on maps that most drivers could never fold immediately due to so many folds.

Tracing each path you would take with your finger and following one line to another, showing paths and crossings, has simply become something of the past.

. (tagsToTranslate) kmnd