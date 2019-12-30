9 out of 10 alcohol establishments pass the compliance check

Loading...

File photo (Trevor T. Trujillo, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – Natrona County Sheriff's Office officials say they recently performed compliance checks on several Natrona County liquor stores. During this audit, it was reported that only one company had failed.

NCSO officials say that on Friday, December 27, 2019, MPs conducted alcohol compliance checks at ten liquor stores in Natrona County.

"One of our assistants walks in with someone who is a minor at the facility," said Taylor Courtney, investigator at the NCSO. “The minor orders an alcoholic drink. There is no deception. If the server requests ID, the minor's true and correct identification is provided.

If the minor is served, a citation is issued for providing alcohol to a minor, to the waiter. Those who pass the compliance check receive a $ 10 gift card.

The following establishments have passed the conformity check:

Big D truck stop

Northern dreams

Horseshoe Bar

Hiland Bright Spot

Lazy 8 Bar

Chatter’s Bar

Arcade Bar

Sunset Bar and Grill

racks

The following elements would have failed the conformity check:

All persons named or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted by a court. Fees are subject to change after official deposits from the appropriate office.