9 dead, thousands displaced by floods in Indonesia – National

Severe floods hit the Indonesian capital when residents celebrated the New Year, killed at least nine people, displaced thousands and forced the closure of a domestic airport.

Heavy rainfalls flooded tens of thousands of revelers in Jakarta while they waited for the New Year's Eve fireworks.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Agus Wibowo said Wednesday that monsoon rain and rising rivers flooded at least 90 neighborhoods and triggered a landslide in Depok, a suburban city in Jakarta.

Wibowo said the deaths included a 16-year-old high school student who was electrocuted while more than 19,000 people were in shelters after the floods were up to 3 meters high in several places.

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan told reporters after taking an aerial view of the flooded city that in Jakarta and West Java rainfall was more than three times the average rainfall during the new year, causing the Ciliwung and Cisadane rivers to overflow.

He said around 120,000 rescue workers had been deployed to evacuate those affected and install mobile water pumps as more rainfall was forecast in the coming days. The authorities warned of flooding until April when the rainy season ends.

He promised that his city administration would complete projects on the two rivers, including a dam and a lock, to prevent flooding.

TV recordings and photos released by the agency showed dozens of cars swimming in muddy waters while soldiers and rescuers in rubber boats fought to evacuate children and the elderly who were on the roofs of their miserable houses.

The floods flooded thousands of houses and buildings in poor and rich areas and forced the authorities to cut electricity and water supplies and paralyze the transportation networks, Wibowo said.

Polana Pramesti, director general for civil aviation, said the floods also flooded the runway at Halim Perdanakusumah domestic airport in Jakarta.

The floods have also highlighted Indonesia's infrastructure problems as it tries to attract foreign investment.

10 million people live in Jakarta, including 30 million in the metropolitan area. It is prone to earthquakes and floods and is sinking rapidly due to uncontrolled groundwater abstraction. The congestion is also estimated to cost the economy $ 6.5 billion a year.

President Joko Widodo announced in August that the capital would move to a location in the sparsely populated East Kalimantan province on Borneo Island, known for its rainforests and orangutans.

