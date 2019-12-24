78 years after Pearl Harbor, the USS Arizona and the USS Oklahoma will sail again

Loading...

Ships of the USS Arizona and USS Oklahoma are announced with the announcement by Acting Secretary of the Navy, Thomas Modly, that two new Virginia-class submarines will be named after American heroes of the greatest generation who perished on the famous Pearl Harbor battleships have come back to work.

The move brought the sacred ship names back into service 78 years after both were badly damaged in the surprising Japanese attack on December 7, 1941. Most naval casualties that day were due to casualties on these two ships.

"I am honored and humbled to designate the next two Virginia-class submarines for rapid nuclear attacks as USS Oklahoma (SSN-802) and USS Arizona (SSN-803)," Modly said in a press release. "It is my greatest wish that citizens of the large states of Arizona and Oklahoma understand and celebrate our Navy's desire to commemorate the 1,177 heroes living in the USS Arizona (BB-39) and the other 429 in the USS Oklahoma ( BB-37) were killed) in Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. "

Modly added, "There is no greater honor for the Navy, the Marine Corps and the nation than to build and deploy two state-of-the-art American warships that carry the spirit of these heroes of the United States. The greatest generation and their families, of the Grand Canyon and the Sooner State are sailing through a new American sea area. "

Around 1.8 million people visit the Pearl Harbor National Memorial annually, which includes the USS Arizona, the USS Oklahoma and the USS Utah, six officer bungalows, three jetties and the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center.

"Today is a proud day for Arizona," said Doug Ducey, Arizona governor, in a press release. "It has been almost 80 years since the attacks on Pearl Harbor resulted in the sinking of the USS Arizona and the death of 1,177 crew members. This ship and the name" USS Arizona "have special meaning for our country and its history and the people from Arizona – and today this legacy begins a new chapter. "

