73-year-old grandfather seriously injured after being attacked while looking at Christmas lights

A grandfather in New York was seriously injured while looking at the Christmas lights. According to WCBS, police say the incident was an apparent attack of road rage. John Blanco was driving with his grandson, Joey Blanco, after Joey's theater practice. Slowly at home, looking at the Christmas decorations on your way. "We were just having fun looking at the Christmas lights and there were these children behind us and I guess we weren't driving fast enough to satisfy them," Joey told The individuals shouting and cursing. Then they stopped their car in the front and blocked White's path, according to Joey. The strangers got out of their car at a stop sign. Joe said he also got out of his car: "They started to leave and me too, because I felt threatened, and then it basically turned into a street fight." The teenager told WABC. John Blanco, 73, got out of his car to help and was attacked. They called emergency services and took John Blanco to a hospital. He is currently in a hospital with bleeding in the brain and multiple facial fractures, according to reports. The family is hoping he will be home for Christmas. "I wanted to protect my grandfather and that's what was on my mind, but if he didn't get out of the car, then maybe nothing would have happened to him," Joey told WCBS. Joey was able to get a partial license plate from the stranger's car. The police are looking for the people involved.

