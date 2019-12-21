700 ISIS fighters and family members detained: Afghan officials – nationals

Loading...

According to employees of The Associated Press

Published on December 21, 2019 at 11:14 am

Updated December 21, 2019 at 11:17 am

The Afghan government said on Saturday that it had arrested some 700 fighters and family members of the Islamic states in eastern Afghanistan in the past six months.

The Afghan secret service, the National Directorate for Security, said there were at least 75 women and 159 children among the 700. Many of the group come from abroad. Many have been arrested, but some have given up.

The NDS announced that all fighters and family members had been brought to the NDS site in Kabul. Previously, security forces had surrounded dozens of remaining militants in their homes in different districts of the region. The NDS said the operation was still ongoing.

Islamic state fighters who are either arrested or subordinate to the Afghan government will be presented to the media on December 21, 2019 in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Rahmat Gul / The Associated Press

There was no way to independently confirm that the prisoners the government introduced to reporters and photographers on the NDS compound on Saturday were from the Islamic State group.

Most of the IS members arrested come from Pakistan, Jordan, and Central Asian countries, an NDS official said, demanding that his name not be used as an agency rule to avoid being identified.

277 foreigners are among the arrested militants, he said.

Washington's ambassador for peace, Zalmay Khalilzad, said earlier this month that ISIS in eastern Afghanistan had been weakened by operations carried out not only by the U.S. and Afghan forces, but also by the Taliban.

Senator Lindsey Graham said last week that President Donald Trump may announce that US troops will withdraw from Afghanistan before the end of the year, which is expected to begin next year.

Graham, speaking from the Afghan capital Kabul, said the president could reduce the number of troops from the currently estimated 12,000 to 8,600.

