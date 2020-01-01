7 injured while filming in West Virginia bar on New Year's Day: Police – National

Loading...

According to employees of The Associated Press

Published on January 1, 2020 at 11:20 am

Smaller font

Reduce the font size of the article

-ON

Larger font

Increase the font size of the article

A +

Seven people were injured after being shot in a bar in West Virginia early New Year's Day, police said.

The shootout took place early Wednesday at the Kulture Hookah Bar in Huntington, Ray Cornwell, Huntington's provisional chief of police, said in a press release.

CONTINUE READING:

13 wounded while shooting at Chicago House Party: police



According to the statement, several people were found shot inside and outside the bar. According to Cornwell, the first information suggests that the shots are disputes between individuals.

According to WOWK-TV, more than a dozen cartridge cases were found outside the bar and in a parking lot across the street. About 50 people were in the bar when the police arrived.

The injured were taken to hospital for treatment. The declaration did not specify the nature of their injuries. The shootout is still under investigation.

The story continues under the advertisement

© 2020 The Canadian Press

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

,