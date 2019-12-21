7 dead, more than a dozen wounded in airstrikes against the rebel-held Syrian city – National

Loading...

By associates The Associated Press

Published on December 21, 2019 at 10:01 am

Air strikes on a rebel-held city killed seven people and wounded more than a dozen on Saturday in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib. The attack took place amid a government offensive in the region.

The last victims in the city of Saraqeb came when government forces conquered two new villages on the southern edge of Idlib. According to opposition activists and media related to the government, the province was the focus of a government push under the guise of air strikes.

The offensive has already forced thousands of civilians to leave their homes and flee their lives.

Saraqeb and Maaret al-Numan are two large cities held by rebels and located on the highway that connects the capital Damascus with the northern city of Aleppo, the largest in Syria. The opposition's Syrian civil defense, also known as White Helmets, said both cities were almost empty after most civilians fled.

Prior to this recent attack of violence, which began a few weeks ago, the United States reported that around 60,000 Idlib residents had been displaced by the government offensive in the past few weeks.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights announced that seven civilians were killed and more than 20 injured in the Saturday morning airstrikes on Saraqeb. An activist collective called Saraqeb Now also reported a similar death toll.

Since the collapse of an armistice in late August in recent weeks, the government has been pressing for free access to the strategic Damascus-Aleppo highway. Syrian troops have been pushing north towards Maaaret al-Numan in recent days.

3 million civilians live in Idlib, which is dominated by al-Qaida fighters, and the United States has warned of the growing risk of humanitarian disaster along the Turkish border.

