7 dead, including baby and young girl after landslide crushed houses in Brazil – national

By David Biller The Associated Press

Published on December 24th, 2019 at 1:04 pm

Updated December 24, 2019 at 1:05 p.m.

A landslide in the northeastern Brazilian city of Recife led to the collapse of two houses on Tuesday, which killed seven people, according to local firefighters.

A young couple and their 2-month-old boy as well as a 9-year-old girl and their grandmother were among the dead, reported the Brazilian media group G1.

Firefighters arrived at the scene of the accident before sunrise, pulled five bodies from the rubble, and then used sniffer dogs to find two more bodies, the fire department press office said.

The cause of the landslide in the capital of the state of Pernambuco has yet to be determined.

Firefighters also said they saved three injuries.

