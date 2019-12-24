7 and 8 year old children drown in East Missouri Pond

Loading...

Authorities say two children died after diving into an icy pond near their home in eastern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that 7 and 8 year old children were found Sunday afternoon in a private pond in Franklin County. after the children did not return from a bike ride. The patrol says that a family member found one of them floating in the pond. A diver located the second child. The report did not say how long they had been in the water. They were pronounced dead several hours later. Their names were not revealed immediately.

