60-year-old man dies after being beaten in $ 1 assault on Christmas Eve

NEW YORK (AP) – A 60-year-old man who was kicked and punched while defending his partner in a $ 1 assault on Christmas Eve died.

Juan Fresnada died Friday afternoon at the Bronx hospital where he was taken in critical condition after the assault on Tuesday morning, the New York Police Department announced on Saturday. Officers have released surveillance photos and videos in hopes of locating the suspects.

His partner, Byron Caceres, told the New York Daily News that Fresnada was fatally injured while trying to save him and urging him to go to safety, which he did. .

He "tried to defend myself," Caceres, 29, told the newspaper on Wednesday. He said he could not call for help because he did not have a cell phone. No contact information for him could not be found immediately on Saturday.

Police said the two men were walking in the Morrisania neighborhood of the Bronx around 1:30 a.m. when several assailants approached them and demanded their property. When they refused, they were attacked.

Police surveillance video clips show a man grabbing another man's shirt and swinging him to the ground, then hitting him. Subsequent clips show two other men joining the attacker, one of them grabbing a trash can, as the beaten man begins to stand up.

It is unknown whether it is Fresnada or Caceres, who did not need to be hospitalized.

The attackers took $ 1 from the men and fled, police said.

Caceres, originally from Honduras, and Fresnada, of Cuban descent, met as part of a program for poor homosexuals in 2015 and lived together in a building in Morrisania, according to the Daily News.

"He is very calm and I am the one who is constantly stressed," Caceres said Wednesday while Fresnada was in intensive care.

Caceres says the attackers said nothing to indicate that the attack was a hate crime.

A neighbor, Aletha Jacobs, told the Daily News that Fresnada is well known and appreciated in the area.

"It never bothered anyone," she said. "He's a handsome guy."