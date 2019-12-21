6 die in fire in Las Vegas apartment building; 13 injured

Loading...

A fire in a three-story apartment building in downtown Las Vegas where residents apparently used their stoves to heat killed six people and forced some residents to jump from the upper floor windows to escape the smoke before dawn. Saturday, authorities said.

Investigators reported that the fire started around the stove of a first-floor unit and that residents had told them there was no heat in the building, which is located a few blocks from the tourist district of Fremont Street, in downtown Las Vegas

Residents reported waking up and knocking on doors around 4 a.m.

When Matthew Sykes put on his clothes to flee, one end of his second-floor hallway was filled with thick black smoke, as was the stairwell, which made him impassable for him and his wife.

"The whole place was like a big cloud of black smoke, I couldn't go down the stairs," Sykes told The Associated Press.

Firefighters who arrived at the scene began treating the injured and used stairs to rescue numerous people who were already jumping or hanging from the windows, said fire department spokesman Tim Szymanski. "The first thing you think is, & # 39; we have to rescue those people. A fall of 16 feet or more can be fatal."

Thirteen people were injured, mostly from smoke inhalation, but the victims also had fractures, including one with broken legs and possibly a broken back, Szymanski said. It was not immediately known if any of the deaths were from people who jumped from the windows. No firefighter was injured.

The cause of the fire seemed to be accidental, and the fire was largely contained in the first floor unit where it started in the stove area, Szymanski said.

Displaced residents told investigators that some had been using their apartment stoves to heat up because the building lacked heat, he said. According to the National Meteorological Service, overnight temperatures have been falling to 30 degrees. Meteorologist Chris Outler says the minimum was 40 degrees early Sunday.

A woman answering the phone in the office of the entity that was the owner of the building, Las Vegas Dragon Hotel LLC in Las Vegas, told AP they told her not to comment. She said she would leave a message for Adolfo Orozco, the man who appears in the state's incorporation records as a managing member of the company.

Szymanski said firefighters reported hearing the smoke alarms ringing but not the fire alarms. The Office of the State Fire Marshal will investigate violations of the code, including those involving fire alarms, he said.

The city's code compliance office did not immediately answer Saturday's phone messages.

Saturday's fire was possibly the deadliest in the Las Vegas area since 1980, when 87 people died and more than 700 were injured in a fire at the MGM Grand Hotel.

Firefighters said between 30 and 35 people were displaced, and the Southern Nevada Red Cross said it sent personnel to provide assistance. County records indicate that the building has 41 units.

Because of the soot throughout the building, residents will not be able to return to the building, Szymanski said.

The police had engraved the building, whose front was blackened by smoke.

Sykes said an apartment on the first floor "was literally fire and smoke coming out of the windows."

He and his wife finally left the building going to a neighbor's apartment. There, they joined other residents to climb one by one from the window of a room to an air conditioning unit before falling about 15 feet (4.57 meters) to the ground, Sykes said.

He and his wife helped four adults and four children escape, delivering them to adults, he said.

Sykes said he heard a smoke alarm sound only after he and his wife were already in the hall racing the smoke.

"I tell you that this place is not totally suitable for anyone to live," he said.

Sykes, who said he had lived there for about six months, said there had been a small fire in the same building about six months ago.

The fire department warned the owner that smoke detectors had to be installed and that they were placed approximately a month later, he said.

"But after that, this is what happens," he said. "Now my wife and I need to find a place to live. For now we have no home."

Sal Moreno, who lives in the next-door apartment building, said police knocked on his door around 4:30 a.m. and fled to a street lit with police cars, ambulances and fire trucks.

"They made us leave," Moreno said. “There were people running with their cats and their dogs. … was agitated. It was agitated. It was crazy. "

He said the building that burned was low-income, and he had heard that some of the residents were using their ovens to keep warm because they had no heating.

"It's a kind of rough neighborhood," he said.

