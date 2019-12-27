6 books that were worth reading in 2019, according to local bookstore owners

Loading...

As 2019 comes to an end, we ask independent booksellers to take a look at some of their favorite titles of the year. There are too many good readings to list them all, but here are some of their best choices of 2019.

"The Dutch house: a novel, ”Ann Patchett, HarperCollins Publishers, 352 pages

Over five decades, "The Dutch House" follows the story of two brothers exiled by their stepmother from their childhood home and discover that all they have to tell is each other.

Recommended by Diane Etherington, owner of the Child's time: "It's a family story about a brother and sister and a family that went wrong, trying to reassemble the pieces."

"The sources of silence, "Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books, 512 pages

Two young people meet in Madrid during the fascist dictatorship of General Francisco Franco and face awkward questions and difficult decisions to protect their loved ones.

Recommended by Diane Etherington, owner of the Child's time: “She (Ruta Setepys) writes about little-known and true facts and history, and they are interesting because I can see why we didn't know them. This was an enlightening book. "

"No one is too small to make a difference, "Greta Thunberg, Penguin Books, 112 pages

A collection of speeches by the teenage climate activist and Nobel Peace Prize nominee Greta Thunberg, including her influential speech to the United Nations.

Recommended by Ken Sanders, owner of Rare books by Ken Sanders: "How does someone so young have such wisdom?"

"One Long River of Song: Notes on Wonder", Brian Doyle, Little, Brown and Company, 272 pages

Brian Doyle passed away from complications of a brain tumor in 2017. This posthumous collection of essays explores the natural world, everyday objects, and love and connection issues.

Recommended by Anne Holman, co-owner and general manager of English King's Bookstore: "This collection of essays is a joyful celebration of (the author's) relationships with his family, God and nature."

"Threads of life: a history of the world through the eye of a needle", Claire Hunter, Abrams Books, 320 pages

Claire Hunter is an expert in sewing, and uses her experience to immerse herself in the history of sewing and how it has influenced the world around us.

Recommended by Anne Holman, co-owner and general manager of English King's Bookstore: "From the Bayeux tapestry to Mary Queen of Scots and the Japanese internment camps, this is a fascinating look at how sewing has detailed the history of our lives."

"Virga and bone: dry place trials", Craig Childs, Torrey House Press, 152 pages

In this collection of essays, nature writer Craig Childs focuses on a series of desert icons and explores the nature of the desert landscape.

Recommended by Ken Sanders, owner of Rare books by Ken Sanders: Craig Childs will appear with musician Kate McLeod in Ken Sanders Rare Books on January 10, 2020.