5 ways technology has progressed in 10 years: history so far

How infrastructure remade our world since 2010

A decade ago, at this time, I was the managing editor of another web publication, which will remain nameless but had originally specialized in "beta news," or software news in the middle stages of its development. It had become a registry publication on software platforms, which included operating systems, but which had grown to cover the Web, and just then had begun to include the emerging concept of the cloud.

I can think of dozens of truly significant stories that I have covered in the intervening years, for the large number of publishers I have served. And, as many others are doing undeniably now, I could arbitrarily choose five, ten, twelve or some other significant number for SEO, as the most important of all. However, as a journalist, I have never been an advocate of dispensing history in predigested pellets. I hate enumeration by itself. As I have shown for some years with ZDNet Scale, what really matters is a better understanding of where we are in the context of where we have been.

Where we were ten years ago is an exorbitant, surprisingly unfathomable world, different from the one we inhabit now. The platforms that support our work are no longer in our desks. They are in the data centers and in the hyperscale facilities connected to us via a wireless fiber optic cable and ether.

Today, we face cultural issues and unresolved social problems whose relevance and relevance no longer relegate them to subsequent pages and "technology sections." A trip ten years ago through my task sheets could also be the discovery of a newspaper that tells a geographical expedition to an unexplored continent. What surprises me immediately is how I even concluded that certain technological stories would become historically relevant, when they ended up being oblivious to the current dialogue as a dissertation on phrenology for the modern study of human psychology.

I look back at this time in our lives in 2009, a year that still, even after ten years, seems like a date in a science fiction calendar, and I can understand five ways we live and work in a very different way. place today.

Ask what your server can do for you

A frame from the first demonstration of 2010 of the independent iPhone application called Siri, before its acquisition by Apple.

Over the years "doubly", I was often asked, generally rhetorically, without any expectation of an affirmative or negative answer, didn't the amount of technology that changed our world seem great? It hasn't changed enough, I would answer, before asking my listeners to carefully consider what followed. Then I bellowed in an open space in the room, "Computer, judging by my speech patterns, what is the probability that I had a cold?"

People would take a moment to reflect on what it was they intended to demonstrate, in addition to my constant appreciation of Star Trek. After a few moments of silence, I would explain that this was my version of the scene of the movie "Oh, God," where John Denver calls God to the witness stand. Take a moment to think, I said, about all the technologies that would allow us to hear an answer to that question, which has not yet been considered, much less created. Didn't you expect, just for a fraction of a moment, a disembodied voice to respond?

As 2020 approaches, we have actually made significant progress towards a ubiquitous interactive information delivery system. The servers, of course, are there. Siri, Alexa and the appropriate Google name "Google" compete to answer my question, with varying degrees of precision, although Microsoft's Cortana may have fallen in the annals of the story along with OS / 2, "Clippy" and "Bob "for next spring.

Much more than voice recognition is required for anyone to build an industry around the answers to arbitrarily bellowed questions. IBM deserves huge credit for raising artificial intelligence again in the public consciousness. But as we are still learning, the proper purpose of this AI is to decompose my question into a service request, one that can be sent to an application capable of comparing voice patterns with those already learned, to detect evidence that can be linked to the infection.

What happens here is the creation of a kind of semantic ecosystem, one of its most important components is the discovery of services. Once the translator has interpreted what I want, how do you locate the service that answers my request and how do you provide that service with the information you need to do your job? These are questions that are being addressed one service at a time, for example, every time I ask Waze to steer my car around a possible weather hazard.

Think about how the first telephone networks with circuit switching analyzed the audible pulses through a telephone line, to determine the correct destination for a call. Now imagine the relative complexity of a service discovery system that analyzes the correct provider for a lexical request, in an environment where Waze or Android Auto cannot make assumptions that such a request is about traffic. This is the scale of the problem that infrastructure and AI platform developers are solving now, by leaps and bounds.

Workload-centric cloud takes hold

In 2012, I suggested that "the cloud" could become a more appropriate metaphor for providing services than "the Web," if that system could adequately resolve the issue of location. "When Internet users don't have to double-click on the & # 39; and & # 39; blue to access their pages or write & # 39; Facebook login & # 39; on Google to find what they want" , I wrote for the old ReadWriteWeb (which also remains unnamed today), "any service whose complete viability depends on search engine optimization since your revenue sources will be in danger."

Cloud Native Computing Foundation director Dan Kohn explains Docker's role in history at a 2017 Open Source Summit.

I do not give the name "revolution" to an event unless it causes the revolution of something important and the destruction of old systems such as dead crops. The system, originally called Docker, was created as a means to automatically implement workloads on a cloud-based infrastructure platform (originally called "dotCloud") without having to wrap a virtual machine (VM) around. The containerization was a real revolution. It redirected our attention away from server and host configurations, and towards workload requirements.

Mobile applications can now respond to our voice commands much more precisely and significantly because microservices in back-end containers are fulfilling the workload distribution mission, a mission conceived as early as the 1960s, in the era of timeshare systems, but that could not be achieved in the absence of network bandwidth. MS-DOS, Windows and Linux reached dominance positions in their respective workplaces, but not without brutal market battles that left competitors not only defeated but ashamed. Kubernetes has achieved its high position on cloud platforms in what, by comparison, has been a children's game.

The discs vacate the container of offers for the museum

A dozen years ago, as managing editor, I had the privilege of deciding which stories fell under my own "rhythm." Naturally, I chose themes that I thought would be of great historical importance in the coming years, for which I would remember each time the subject was discussed.

The dispute over whether Blu-ray Disc or HD DVD would reign supreme in the video distribution market occupied too many nights without sleep. He was excited beyond reason with the mechanisms with which laser beams were directed and folded through optical scanners, and sensor reception resolutions. If a revision of a format allowed to move the fences between sectors to make room for 4 or 5 MB more content, I was ecstatic. (That he remains married is proof that there are miracles.) Corporate policy was often responsible for determining which format was successful in a technology market, and the main studios (Warner Bros., Universal, Disney, 20th Century Fox, among them) were spending billions to finance the capacity of the Manufacturers promote one format over the other. I was in contact with the public relations representatives of the studies at least as often as with Microsoft, Google and Mozilla.

One day, two of the invited analysts for a series of articles coincidentally offered me the same assumption: if Internet bandwidth to deliver video directly to consoles should continue to improve (and why not?), Both Blu -ray as HD The DVD could become obsolete with the first streaming service that consumers trust.

They were almost right. The bandwidth was already there; We just didn't realize it yet. What was missing was the processing power: the ability of a cloud provider to conduct hundreds of thousands of content delivery network (CDN) processes simultaneously. We imagine server farms with tens of thousands of servers that process high-definition video discs in bare metal.

Netflix engineer (now with Amazon AWS) Adrian Cockcroft, speaking at DockerCon 2015.

Microservices solved this problem. In that sense, Netflix engineer Adrian Cockcroft, now with Amazon, can still be remembered as responsible for this era of transmission as David Sarnoff was for network radio. Cockcroft implemented containerization on the Amazon cloud platform on a scale never before imagined. We talk about the lack of forests for trees; Our obsession with the disks was a case of all of us, including myself, losing a whole solar system for hydrogen molecules.

The web moves to a lower level

"The problem with today's Internet is that it is silly, boring and isolated," Forrester Research CEO George F. Colony said in 2001, in an article entitled: "The death of the web is inevitable, according to Forrester Research ".

Most of the web's life has been dead. After an apparent resuscitation shortly after Colony's comment, he died again in 2005, when Bloor Research chronicled a brief compliment for ZDNet, citing bad prospects for the BeOS operating system and network equipment manufacturer Novell. Then, on the eve of the tenth anniversary of the apparent death of the Web, Wired Magazine notoriously declared that the Web was dead.

Human beings have much less object permanence than is generally announced. Things we lose interest in, such as Taylor Swift, the Affordable Care Act, books (from e-books), e-books (from books) and Earth, now They must not be alive, we conclude, because we no longer care. If it's not the most important thing, it's six feet below.

The Web, of course, is an Internet application, a digital transport mechanism that supports Netflix, Amazon and, according to the graphics, "others." At the time of the declared death of the Web in 2010, the web browser had already become the symbol of reconciliation, unity and friendly competition in the technology and computer industry. For a few short years, Google, Mozilla, Opera, Apple Safari and even the old Microsoft pursued excellence in browser performance and efficiency. During that time, they managed to revitalize interest in the Web as a public resource. Do you remember the old days when the Web was so precious that the changes became the object of public protest?

The Web now hosts the transfer protocol for all the cloud-based functions of the world. Making a call to the API is to take advantage of the Web. About this time last year, Google was among the developers who declared that HTTP was obsolete. Halfway, essentially, the same people made the same statement. Then, last year, that statement was repeated.

There is a pattern here, and maybe you are noticing. Every time the Web "dies", it moves more towards the infrastructure of our networks. While an estimated majority of Web users, on mobile devices and PCs, use Google Chrome or a browser whose engine is based on the Chromium open source project, that fact doesn't really matter much. In many cases now, this was not by choice. Many of the applications that people have downloaded to their smartphones and tablets through app stores are client-side browser scripts. They still borrow browser frames and still execute JavaScript from the client side, but people don't consider them "Chrome" or "Firefox."

"Buried" is not the word that describes the current Web. "Embedded" is. The remains of the browser have become stronger and more capable than their ancestors. And if we no longer perceive the media, these new engines use them as blogs, pages or sites, perhaps that is for the better.

Open source finds its value proposition

This is the part of the article where my ZDNet colleague, Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols, gloats. He was the Linux boy for the entire time I was talking poetically about the wonderful benefits of Windows 7. Yes, I know, Steven, you told me.

Red Hat employees and OpenShift employees meet in San Diego for an open source community event in November 2019.

Scott Fulton

Since the beginning of the computer industry, the open source ideal has been to share the creative process, the part that is generally considered the center of intellectual property and the source from which all profits arise. Even Red Hat, however, there was no obvious way to build a long-term business plan around it. Even when Red Hat built a successful organization around support as a premium option, the only other companies that could replicate Red Hat's success to some degree were the ones that produced their own competitive Linux.

To build an economy around a commodity whose core value is declared free from the beginning, there must be a consumption route that leads through a type of tourniquet, whose passage is linked to a profit center. Docker was perfectly suited to this new model. At its core was a free virtualized functionality assembler. His urgent need had already been a matter of registration; its predecessors mishandled its main function, if any; and led organizations to consume cloud-based resources, generating revenue for the hosts of those resources.

If only Docker supporters knew the power of what they had soon to protect him and prepare for the competitive attack. Kubernetes, initially a Google product, usurped Docker's model and pushed it aside. Now, the Kubernetes orchestrator is at the center of a flourishing ecosystem that may well continue to be a factor in our lives when I write my next ten-year retrospective.

The lesson of the viability of open source is not that zero is the best price for intellectual property, or that capitalism is somehow in its final stages, such as the subject of a cover of Wired magazine. Open source can be a brilliant capitalist scheme, in limited circumstances. It publishes freely the component that people need to become their consumers, and benefits from consumption in a way that is not to compensate for its creation. If only Microsoft had thought about it first, it certainly would have patented it.

But anyone who thinks that the open source ideal has been permanently vindicated by the acquisition of Red Hat by IBM should ask whether Java was preserved in perpetuity through the acquisition of Sun Microsystems by Oracle … a decade ago. Perhaps we should remember to recheck in 2030. By then, the Web will surely have died at least twice.