5 technological trends for the crazy 20s, part 1: Blockchain, cloud, open source

How Blockchain will disrupt business

Blockchain has the potential to rewrite the economy and change the balance of power in all industries. It also has specific uses for the company.

The original 20s were 100 years ago, but we may be about to see a new version of this … And if it is going to be "a period of economic prosperity with a distinct cultural advantage," then the economic and cultural aspects will be All about the data.

The data is forming a new culture, generating a new way of doing business, a new way of making decisions, new applications and infrastructure, and is a facilitator for the transition to AI. Data is the focal point of our coverage on Big on Data, so following the predictions of Andrew Brust and Tony Baer, ​​this is our own round of things to consider in the 2020s.

This is the first part, which includes trends 5, 4 and 3. The second part, which includes trends 2, 1 and a bonus, will follow suit in a few days.

5. It's the end of blockchain as we know it, and I feel good

Do you remember blockchain? 2017, 2018, and the fashion of Bitcoin and ICO seems like it was a lifetime ago. At the beginning of 2017, we noticed that blockchain is, in essence, a distributed database, with some unique properties that databases generally lack:

Immutability, where written data is "forever" resistant to manipulation. The ability to create and transfer assets in the network, without relying on a central entity, based on a decentralized consensus mechanism. This is what prompted Bitcoin, which opened the realm of possibilities, but also caused a huge wave of speculation, ignorance and fraud.

Today, blockchain seems to have hit bottom. Gartner is placing blockchain at the bottom of the Disappointment Channel. Scams like Onecoin and Bitfinex: Tether exemplifies the Wild West in which blockchain has become, and Facebook Pound is also not getting traction, which is a good thing.

Blockchain will have a transformative impact on all industries in five to 10 years.

Even leaving speculators out of the picture. However, there are still technical problems to solve. A database with poor performance, inability to interact with the outside world and no query language to speak is not exactly a solid substrate for applications. This is where blockchain is today. But here comes the good news: yes, blockchain will have a transformative impact on all industries in five to ten years.

Behind the scenes, people are working to solve problems. To name a few examples: BigchainDB is still working on performance. Chainlink launched an Oracle service to connect Ethereum blockchain to the world. Graph is using GraphQL to provide an open source query protocol for blockchains. Alternatives like IOTA are exploring different data structures.

Although there are blockchain business implementations, see the JP Morgan Quorum or the Oracle blockchain platform, the blockchain landscape in the 2020s will probably be very different. It may not even have the same name: distributed ledger technology is a better combination for a technology, which in reality is no longer a blockchain. The DLTs will be at the forefront and center in the 2020s.

4. In cloud No. 9 … or, how many clouds actually?

This should be quite familiar. The gradual movement of applications and data to the cloud has been a recurring theme in Big on Data. A decade ago, for most companies, the cloud was not really an option for data and computing at scale. Hadoop was fashionable, synonymous with Big Data, for all intents and purposes. Today's world is very different.

The cloud is now the de facto data lake. Hadoop has become cloud and consolidated. In the 2020s, as Tony Baer put it, the default cloud and the multiple cloud will be the default option. Cloud providers have been adding databases and data management tools in their offers at an amazing rate.

In addition, cloud storage, which is where it all started, is also becoming more sophisticated. Amazon Athena has added SQL query capabilities in addition to AWS S3. The Delta Lake open source project unifies cloud storage and data stores. Therefore, cloud storage is more like a database, and cloud providers also offer data management solutions.

The adoption of the cloud is growing.

But mobility goes both ways. Each current database has an offer managed in the cloud or is in the process of obtaining one. As databases become increasingly complex to manage and the ability to obtain on-demand storage and computing for their needs that offer great advantages, cloud-managed databases are a natural evolution.

Today, when choosing a data management solution, the short list almost always includes an offer from a cloud provider. Being a cloud native, managed and billed through a single control plane, and having availability in several regions makes offers from cloud providers attractive. On the other hand, these offers are not multi-cloud and are not always the best of the breed.

3. The cloud does not pay; open source is not free

The future of databases is the cloud. But the future of databases is also something else: it is open source. By 2022, more than 70% of the new internal applications will be developed in an open source database, and 50% of the existing patented relational database instances will have been converted or will be in the process of conversion.

In other words, open source is winning, in databases and beyond. There are some very good reasons why this is happening: low barrier to entry, community, innovation, interoperability. But the fact that open source is becoming the norm in business software also has side effects. Bottom line: AWS is eating open source software because it can do it.

Following customer demand, AWS has added, in recent years, each of the main open = source databases to its arsenal as a managed service. This is a rather complicated issue, which we addressed for the first time in May 2019. We are pleased to see that it has been addressed by The New York Times, and the debate on the issue is getting hotter.

Monetizing open source is complicated, but achieving a viable open source business model is vital for open source sustainability.

This is really much more than databases and providers. What is really about is business models around shared resources and a fair contribution and reward around those shared resources. Open source software is free as in voice, but it is not free as in beer. Someone has to build the software, and then someone has to keep it, run it and manage it.

Therefore, it all comes down to how much each actor gives and takes, and if this should be taken into account in some way. Clearly, this is a much broader issue than we could address here, so a piece that crystallizes thoughts and exchanges on the subject should be presented. Meanwhile, let's remember another example of a "free" share: the web.

Much of the problems with the web and the monopolies built around it today stem from the inability to operate a viable business model around it. In their absence, Google and Facebook around the world have been eager to intensify and fill that void, dominating the web and installing empires based on ads in the process. Making the same mistake twice would not be prudent, and this deserves to be a priority for the 2020s.

Join us for part 2 of the 5 + 1 technology trends for the crazy 20s next week: AI, Knowledge Graphics, to infinity and beyond.