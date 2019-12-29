5 stabbed in the rabbi's house in Hanukkah; suspect in custody

Loading...

MONSEY, N.Y. – A man stabbed and wounded five people when they met at a rabbi's house north of New York City to celebrate Hanukkah, in an attack that the governor said Sunday was fueled by intolerance and evidence of a "cancer" in American politics.

A suspect is in custody at the Ramapo police headquarters and will face five counts of attempted murder and a charge of robbery, according to police chief Brad Weidel. Police identified him as Grafton E. Thomas, 37, of Greenwood Lake, New York.

Saturday night's stabbings north of New York City on the seventh night of Hanukkah occurred immediately after a series of attacks on Jews in the region, including a massacre in a kosher supermarket in New Jersey earlier this month. The rabbi's house is in Monsey, a city not far from the New Jersey state border and one of several in the Hudson Valley that has seen an influx of Hasidic Jews in recent years. The city of Rockland County is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of New York City.

One person was seriously injured, the governor told reporters, and remained in critical condition. The rabbi's son was also injured, said Governor Andrew Cuomo. His status and that of the other victims was unclear.

Authorities have not provided a reason for the attack, but Cuomo said it was an example of bigger problems.

"This is an intolerant moment in our country," he told reporters outside the Rabbi's house on Sunday morning. "We see anger, we see hate explode."

He added: "It is an American cancer in the political body."

He said he thought the crime was an act of domestic terrorism and expected it to be prosecuted in that way.

Police said the stabbings occurred around 10 p.m. A witness saw the suspect run away by car and alerted the police about the license plate number, said Weidel, the police chief in Ramapo, who covers Monsey. That allowed the police to find his vehicle when he entered New York City, where the police stopped him.

"It was critical for the case," said Weidel.

The Jewish Orthodox Public Affairs Council for the Hudson Valley region tweeted reports that the stabbings took place in the house of a Hasidic rabbi during a Hanukkah celebration.

The large house on Forshay Road remained cordoned off with yellow tape at the crime scene early Sunday. According to public records, the house belongs to Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg, who runs the adjacent synagogue. Several state and local officials described the location of the stabbings as a synagogue.

Aron Kohn told The New York Times that he was inside the residence during the stabbings.

"I was praying for my life," said Kohn, 65. "He started attacking people immediately as soon as he entered the door. We didn't have time to react at all."

The attack resulted in the conviction of senior state officials, including Governor Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James, as well as the president and prime minister of Israel.

"Israel unequivocally condemns the recent expressions of anti-Semitism and the vicious attack in the middle of Hanukkah against the Rabbi's house in Monsey, New York," said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “We send our wishes of recovery to the wounded. We will cooperate in every way with local authorities to overcome this phenomenon. We offer our help to each and every state. "

Cuomo, who described the stabbings as a "cowardly act," ordered the hate crime task force of the New York State Police to investigate.

"Let me be clear: anti-Semitism and intolerance of any kind are disgusting to our values ​​of inclusion and diversity and we have absolutely zero tolerance for such acts of hate," he said in a statement. "In New York we will always stand up and say with one voice to anyone who wishes to divide and spread fear: you do not represent New York and your actions will not go unpunished."

Jewish communities in the New York City metropolitan area have been shaken after a deadly shooting on December 10 at a kosher market in Jersey City. Six people, three people who had been inside the store, a police officer and the two murderers, died in the confrontation and the confrontation that, according to New Jersey attorney general Gurbir Grewal, was "fueled" by hatred of The Jews and the police.

Last month, a man was stabbed while walking to a synagogue in the same city where Saturday night's attack took place; It required surgery. It is not clear if the aggressor has been arrested.

And last week in New York City, police received at least six reports, eight since December 13, of attacks possibly motivated by anti-Jewish prejudices. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that police presence would increase in Brooklyn neighborhoods where large Jewish populations live.

"I am very sad for this openly #ortodoxa # Jewish community and those from across the region," tweeted Evan Bernstein, regional director of the New York and New Jersey Anti-Defamation League, who went on stage at Monsey. “When will a break from this hate come? When can the community relax again? #Hanukkah will never be the same for many of the #Jews impacted. "

Associated Press writer Justin Madden contributed from New York.