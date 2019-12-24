5 rescued from a drainage pipe that tries to enter the United States illegally, says the Border Patrol

Loading...

According to the U.S. Border Patrol, five people attempting to enter the United States illegally were rescued on Monday from the increase in water in southern California. It is believed that three men and two women saved from a drainage pipe are Mexican citizens, CNN reported. "1 pm, Border Patrol agents witnessed how five people entered the sewer drainage system and when they entered the pipes traveled north to the United States of America, "said Jarrett Decker of the United States Border Patrol in San Diego. "Fortunately, Border Patrol agents were able to respond to the area and make a safe rescue of the five people and no one was injured or damaged during this time." All were transferred to a local hospital for evaluation. The drainage system was the same. used by smugglers on Thanksgiving night in an attempt to smuggle 17 people across the border, CNN reported. Watch the video above to see the scene after the rescue.

