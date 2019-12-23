5 of the biggest PlayStation 5 questions that Sony has to answer

Loading...

Following the runaway success of the PlayStation 4 – by far the most successful game console of this generation – Sony will release a follow-up system at the end of 2020. The PlayStation 5 will be a colossus of a console, just like the Xbox series from Microsoft X, and will be capable of 8K resolution, ray tracing and other functions that are currently reserved for very expensive PC systems. However, Sony still has many secrets regarding the PS5, and at least a few must be revealed before we are ready to pick up the console. If more information is revealed, the PS5 could also be the next generation console. Here are five major PS5 questions that we still have to answer before the launch in 2020.

What are the launch games?

The first of two questions we also have for the Xbox Series X: which games can we play on the PS5 when it is launched next year? After the Game Awards in December, we know that an action role-play with the name Godfall is coming to the system, although it will also appear at the end of 2020 for Epic Games Store. This will probably be a launch game for the PS5, given the "holiday 2020" release window that the game has been tagged to date. Godfall certainly looks impressive technically, but one game from a new IP address is usually not enough to sell a system.

Sony needs to provide more information about launch games for the PS5 and the fact that this is not so likely means that at least a few of its upcoming PlayStation 4 titles will also appear on the system. The timing for the PS4 releases of The Last of Us: Part II and Ghost of Tsushima makes this particularly likely, and we expect Dreams to come to PS5 as well. In addition to Sony's own games, information about release dates for confirmed games of multiple generations, such as Watch Dogs: Legion, would help players make better purchasing decisions.

How much does the console cost?

Given the amount of processing power that is included in both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, we know that neither of these consoles will be cheap, but how much more expensive will the PS5 be than Sony's current offering? If Sony chooses to praise it at the same point as the Microsoft console, customers must look at other factors when making a decision.

The decision was made easier during the current generation because the PS4 was $ 100 cheaper from the start than the Xbox One, but Microsoft will not make this mistake again. Sony must understand this and prevent the system from becoming too expensive, just like the PS3 in 2006. It has given the console a big blow that took years of marketing and messages to remedy.

How backward compatible will it be?

We already know that Sony works to make the PS5 backwards compatible with PS4 games and even accessories such as the PlayStation VR headset, but we have no confirmation about backward compatibility for older PlayStation systems. The original PlayStation 3 system was able to play a huge library of earlier PlayStation titles, but Sony has abandoned this in recent years, with the PS4 supporting no backward compatibility at all – apart from streaming via the PlayStation Now service.

But Sony's competitors opt for a different approach. Microsoft has already said that the Xbox Series X will be compatible with games dating back to the original Xbox, just like the Xbox One does nowadays. That is a huge selling point for anyone with limited shelf space and Sony needs to address the full backward compatibility of the PS5 to show that the console is up to the challenge.

How is PlayStation VR improved?

Earlier this year, a Sony patent suggested that the next-generation PlayStation VR headset could be wireless, replacing the bulky, multi-wire version of the headset currently used on PS4. This would be a major step forward from the current design and would make setting up the headset for playing much easier, although it would probably come with a price tag that matches the improvements.

If Sony wants the PlayStation VR to succeed in the next generation, it must significantly improve the headset compared to the current model. We know that Microsoft does not support VR on Xbox Series X, but Sony's main competition will be the Oculus Quest, which is only slightly less powerful and considerably easier to use. No more external cameras & PlayStation Move controllers.

Will game streaming be improved?

Game streaming may not be the first thing you think of when you want to buy a new console, but it can still radically change when and where you play your games. You can currently stream content from your PS4 to your phone, but the feature is more new than anything else. However, if Sony were to improve this feature or provide digital game buyers with streaming access to their games via a PlayStation Now subscription, this could compete with Microsoft's Project xCloud system.

PlayStation Now is also not supported on mobile devices at the moment – that is a big problem, as it would be the biggest selling point of the service if we entered the next generation. If Sony wants PlayStation Now to remain relevant, it must be made compatible and players must be able to retrieve their PS5 games from where they were on a mobile device.

