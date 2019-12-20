5 keys to win on the Saturday night stage – The Reporter

Loading...

SANTA CLARA – Win, then win again, and the 49ers are in the NFC playoffs as the number 1 seed.

Simple truth? Simply eliminate the Los Angeles Rams playoff offer on Saturday night at Levi’s Stadium, then turn around and win in Seattle for the first time in nine visits dating back to 2011.

Otherwise? The 49ers (11-3) may not return to Levi’s Stadium, which has not yet received an NFL playoff game since its opening in 2014.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws runner Matt Breida (22) while Los Angeles outside linebacker Rams Samson Ebukam (50) defends during the first half of a football game of the NFL on Sunday, October 13, 2019 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Alex Gallardo)

"That has not crossed my mind," said defensive lineman Arik Armstead. "All of that will solve itself, depending on how we play in the next two games."

The 49ers legitimized their bid for the playoffs two months ago against the Rams, winning 20-7 in Los Angeles. On the other hand, that was the third consecutive defeat for the Rams, who staggered to 8-6 as the last victim of a lost hangover in the Super Bowl.

Injuries and staff turnover have followed both teams, but this 70-year rivalry continues, with more than boasting rights at stake.

The Rams have not yet been eliminated from defending their conference title. They need not only win, in the 49ers, against the Arizona Cardinals, and they need the Minnesota Vikings (10-4) to finish 10-6.

If the Rams beat the 49ers, there could be a rematch in two weeks at Levi Stadium, if the 49ers win in Seattle. However, miss the end of the regular season, and the 49ers are required to visit the NFC East champion, either Dallas or Philadelphia.

But first, the end of the regular season at home, and five ways for the 49ers to win it:

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 27: Nick Bosa (97) of the San Francisco 49ers clashes with the fans after the 49ers 51-13 beat the Carolina Panthers at Levi & # 39; s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Sunday October 27, 2019 (Nhat V. Meyer / Bay Area News Group)

1. Bosa, the defensive line dominates

If the 49ers stop the race (more on that below) and force Jared Goff to pass from behind, then his defensive line could regain its form early in the season and take advantage of mismatches in the trenches.

The best lineman for the Rams is still Pro Bowl's left tackle, Andrew Whitworth, who got the vote of Nick Bosa in the Pro Bowl.

"You watch the tape and it's amazing how you never see anyone throw a flag at him," Bosa said. "Like, he is so good at holding and doing all these little things and grabbing you."

Whitworth has actually received eight retention penalties this season, including one for stopping Bosa in the final minutes of the October 13 victory of the 49ers.

"I might think that I am having a great bull run, but it really has my two pads and throws me on the ground with him," Bosa added. "Just use what you do well against you."

Meanwhile, the 49ers must dominate other linemen, including the Pro Bowl, Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner rebuffs, as well as the too quiet Solomon Thomas. Goff was fired four times the last meeting. It will try to pass quickly, and to tight end Tyler Higbee perhaps more than open receivers Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods.

Todd Gurley II (30) of the Los Angeles Rams scores a touchdown against Dontae Johnson (36) of the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter of their NFL game at Levi & # 39; s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Thursday September 21, 2017. Nhat V. Meyer / Bay Area News Group)

2. Execute the defense rules.

Goff will play with a right thumb injury against the 49ers hunger pass, so the Rams should run. Let's go back to October 13: a seven-play, single-run touchdown race puts the Rams ahead 7-0.

His peculiar use of Todd Gurley over the past year makes you wonder if they will abandon their cargo management and use what they have left in their do or die game.

Neither Gurley nor Malcolm Brown have run for 100 yards in a game this season and each has an average of 3.9 yards per carry. Gurley has run for 741 yards and 10 touchdowns, with a touchdown in each of the last three games.

The 49ers are juggling Sheldon Day, Solomon Thomas and Kentavius ​​Street to see who can best replace the nose tackle D.J. Jones (injured reservation). Once Gurley has passed the scrimmage line, he will make sure to meet Fred Warner, a Pro Bowl substitute with 104 tackles.

"He has an outstanding back with his balance, his explosion through the hole," Warner said. "He is slasher and goes down the hill quickly, so you have to make sure he doesn't get going."

Gurley did not face the 49ers in October, nor in the end of the 2017 and 18 season. But he produced two hasty touchdowns and one that received TD in each of the previous meetings of the season: Rams wins at Levi's Stadium, 41 -39 and 39-10.

San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback CJ Beathard (3) is fired by Michael Brockers of Los Angeles Rams (90) and Aaron Donald (99) of the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter at Levi Stadium 39; s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, October. 21, 2018. (Nhat V. Meyer / Bay Area News Group)

3. Is Donald equal to fatality?

The opening of the Ben Garland Center as a replacement for Weston Richburg was a trick last Sunday against Grady Jarrett of the Falcons. Then comes professional bowler Aaron Donald, the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 and & # 39; 18.

The 49ers can't let Donald dominate, and coach calls Kyle Shanahan will try to keep Donald out of the action. Garland should get inside help from guards Laken Tomlinson and Mike Person, the latter of which is questionable for a neck injury. Daniel Brunskill and Justin Skule, replacement holders at the tackle points in the last game against the Rams, are on call.

However, the 49ers runner's roulette takes place between Raheem Mostert, Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman, they should try to replicate what the Dallas Cowboys did in last Sunday's 44-21 victory over the Rams, which allowed Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard break each of them. 100 yard mark.

Mostert (662 yards), Breida (607) and Coleman (500) are the first 49ers trio to eclipse 500 yards in a season since their 1954 Million Dollar Backfield, by Joe "The Jet" Perry (1,049), John Henry Johnson (681) and Hugh McElhenny (515). Base salaries of Mostert, Breida, Coleman: "The playing field of 3.6 million dollars."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 13: George Kittle # 85 of the San Francisco 49ers and Kwon Alexander # 56 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrate their 20-7 victory over the Los Angeles Rams by telephone in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum locker room on October 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici / Getty Images)

4. Spread the wealth

Can George Kittle take advantage of the Rams again to reach a milestone? A year ago, he set the record for an NFL season to receive yards for a tight end once he scored 149 yards in a 48-32 victory in Los Angeles in the final. Now, you need 112 yards to reach the 1,000 yard mark.

Kittle is not a secret weapon. And the 49ers must remember that he is not the only weapon. On Sunday, he pulled out half of Jimmy Garoppolo's 34 goals (catching 13 of 17 for 134 yards).

Suppose the Rams make sure Kittle is covered, perhaps by cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who could also follow Emmanuel Sanders. Well, then Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne need to strut and throw Richie James Jr. one or two bones.

Tip for Jimmy Garoppolo: Don't let Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey steal the spotlight. "He doesn't make any easy pitch for you, it challenges everything, it's long." It really does a good job, ”said Garoppolo.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 11: Before the game before the San Francisco 49ers against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Monday, November 11, 2019. (Nhat V. Meyer / Bay Area News Group)

5. No scenic fear

This marks the fifth start of the 49ers' primetime, and No. 6 could happen next Sunday night if your visit to the Seahawks is more attractive than other options, such as the Tennessee Titans (8-6) in Houston Texans (9-5) for the AFC South.

The 49ers are no stranger to high profile games this season, not with their 8-0 start that earned them notoriety.

Triumphantly surviving the dramatizations of December 8 in New Orleans was excellent for the confidence of the 49ers, and Sunday's humble defeat against Atlanta made the 49ers realize that no game is a trick. Looking forward to your trip to Seattle is no use to the 49ers, apart from resting the injured players who might return, such as defensive end Dee Ford and deep Jaquiski Tartt.

Team captains and veteran leaders are now on duty to lead a 49ers team that lacks experience in the playoffs.

"We have control of our own destiny, so we will try to win one game at a time," Kittle said.

PASS SEASONAL DIGITAL OFFER

If you have not already done so, we recommend you sign up for a digital subscription, which gives you access to all content on the Mercury News and East Bay Times websites. With your support, we can continue to bring these stories, and much more, to your screens. This is where to sign up for the season pass: Mercury News, East Bay Times.