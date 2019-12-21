5 gifts everyone on your list can save money with – National

Loading...

The best kind of gift is a thoughtful gift. What could be nicer than giving friends and family a new way to save money? From technical devices to personal care items – anything that helps your loved ones to have more money in their pocket is a gift that they keep giving.

Here are a few ideas to do just that this holiday season:

1. A multi cooker

Getty Images

Regardless of whether you use the pressure cooker function to prepare a quick meal or press the slow cook button before going to work in the morning, a multi-cooker can help you cut your grocery bill. This kitchen device makes it much easier to handle inexpensive menu options such as roasts, stews and curries. A good multi-cooker will also tenderize a hard piece of meat, which means that if you can't afford it, you don't have to choose a beef fillet tip. And in both pressure cooker and slow cooker modes, the pot processes dried legumes without having previously soaked, so you can remove canned beans and lentils from your shopping list.

While Canada's instant pot remains the best-known multi-cooker, there are now several competing options in this category. Here you can find the product reviews of the Consumer Reports (CR) based in the USA.

2. An intelligent thermostat

Getty Images

A programmable thermostat can cut your heating and cooling costs by up to $ 180 ($ 237) a year. This emerges from the U.S. Government's Energy Star program, which evaluates consumer products based on their energy efficiency. According to US data, this means savings of up to 20 percent compared to the average American energy bill.

The idea is that you let your home cool down a little in winter – and get warm in summer when you're not there. If you spend a good part of the day most of the week, a heating and cooling schedule can make a big difference. For example, research has shown that with every degree Celsius you can lower your thermostat at night or save up to two percent of your heating costs while you are on the road for at least eight hours.

While you can do this with a programmable low-tech thermostat, the "intelligent" version simplifies the process even further. Users can control their smart thermostat through an app on their phone, including remote temperature setting and real-time energy usage statistics.

3. A safety razor

Getty Images

Whether it's your face or your legs, shavers can deliver a remarkably close shave at a fraction of the cost. The double-edged vintage blades are making a comeback among hipsters along with a number of other old-fashioned shaving products. Slim stainless steel razors are also popular with consumers who are tired of sending disposable plastic shavers to the landfill. It turns out that Grandpa's shaving style is budget friendly too. While it is possible to spend more than $ 50 on a razor, Canadians can buy a pack of 50 blades from Amazon for less than $ 15. This is a bargain, especially for women who can easily drop $ 25 on a six-pack refill pack for a reusable plastic shaver.

And while shaving resuscitation is more common in men, a traditional longer-handled razor is also great for women's needs, according to Refinery29.

4. A shoe cleaning set

Getty Images

Another old-fashioned ritual that's worth rediscovering is shoe polishing. If you dust, moisturize and shine your leather shoes regularly, the lifespan of your shoes will be significantly extended. According to Wirecutter, a shoe cleaning set should contain a shoe brush made of horsehair, a leather cleaner, a leather care product – which prevents wrinkles and tears – and shoe cleaning products. All you need to polish is an old, cut cotton T-shirt.

Of course, your leather low shoes will last much longer if you don't wear them outside in the snow. If you still have salt stains on your shoes, the best way to remove them, according to Esquire, is usually white vinegar, a soft cloth, and plenty of elbow grease.

5. A French pressed coffee machine or an espresso machine

Getty Images

The railing against the cost of slats bought in the store has become a personal financial matter. There is no denying that daily caffeinated enjoyment can have a significant impact on your bottom line. But a fancy coffee machine that feeds on expensive pads may not save you that much, either.

A French press is a much more effective way to reduce your coffee budget. An additional bonus is portability, which means you can keep one at work and avoid an uncomfortable office tan.

If you're an espresso lover, consider a coffee machine like a bialetti. The two-part whistling coffee pot is a real eye-catcher for many Italians for a cup of Joe and becomes a statement in your kitchen.

