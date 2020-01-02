5 features that the iPad Pro should borrow from Surface Pro X

Loading...

Jason Cipriani / ZDNet

I use my

iPad Pro

as my main laptop daily. It is portable, it forces me to concentrate on one or two windows at a time, it has an exceptional battery life and it is a device that I really enjoy working on. But when Microsoft announced the

Surface Pro X

, I was intrigued. The Windows 10 tablet that uses a custom ARM processor is a direct competitor of

iPad Pro

.

With the promise of a complete Windows 10 experience, despite the compatibility limits of ARM applications, along with the sleek design and the Type Cover keyboard, I eventually found myself at Best Buy buying the base model with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage.

In general, it is a pleasure to use it, but software is its limiting factor. The premium design, from thin bezels, multiple USB-C ports, fast charging, support and keyboard is so good and, in some ways, much better than Apple's approach to the iPad Pro line.

However, 8 GB of memory meant that tabs in Chrome often had to be reloaded every time I performed multiple tasks. And although applications like 1Password or iTunes are installed and appear to be compatible with Surface Pro X, I discovered that they are incredibly slow and unusable.

The Surface Pro X is a respectable device that would best fit an Intel processor that can run Windows 10 completely. At least until the developers update their applications and programs to play well with the custom ARM processor that feeds the Pro X correctly now.

However, not everything was lost during my time with Surface Pro X. It opened my eyes to some shortcomings that Apple should address with the new iPad Pro, a device that we should see sometime in 2020.

Jason Cipriani / ZDNet

It's time for the iPad to get a trackpad

When Apple launched iPadOS in September, the iPad gained support for a dedicated mouse. It is currently hidden in the accessibility settings, but if you know where to look (Settings> Accessibility> Touch> AssistiveTouch) you can connect a USB or Bluetooth mouse to your iPad and use it to navigate iPadOS.

Overall, it is a familiar experience that makes using the iPad seem like a laptop replacement even more capable than it already is. But the drawback at this time is that you must carry a mouse with you at all times. Having a keyboard with a touch panel integrated into an Apple smart keyboard cover, an accessory that uses the smart connector for power and connectivity, would simplify the entire process. I imagine connecting a smart keyboard cover equipped with trackpad in the same way, and automatically tells the iPad that a trackpad is connected and activates the necessary software settings.

The trackpad on Surface Pro X is smooth and sensitive, and large enough to handle various gestures, touches and swipes. My only complaint about the trackpad on the Pro X is that pressing it and the corresponding click is very loud.

I like Apple's keyboard cover, but …

I don't like it coming out and staying flat from the bottom of the iPad Pro. It wasn't until I used the Surface Pro X Keyboard Case that is angled from the bottom of the Pro X screen to where it meets the table or desk, I realized how much I was missing a better writing experience.

I have no problem with the Apple keyboard keys, but I would love to have a more ergonomic design.

Jason Cipriani / ZDNet

A backlit keyboard

The backlit keyboard of the Pro X keyboard case was a pleasant surprise. I've gotten used to writing on the iPad in a dark room without seeing the keys, but I don't necessarily enjoy it.

I realize that there are compensations when adding backlit keys to any keyboard, but the benefits of at least having the option to turn on the keyboard backlight are greater than the negatives.

More viewing angles

And while we are changing the keyboard, let's discover a way to provide a better way to prop up the screen. Instead of two viewing angles that the smart keyboard cover currently allows, some kind of hinged support would be ideal, just like the Surface Pro X. It is especially useful for the times when I try to write on the iPad Pro while it is in my lap or on the increasingly small tray tables on a plane.

I do not use or own an Apple Pencil, but I imagine that having a support foot that can almost place the iPad Pro flat would be a boost for those who like to draw and draw on the iPad Pro screen.

Jason Cipriani / ZDNet

More ports please

Instead of forcing users to buy an expensive USB-C adapter to connect power, external storage, the mouse and a monitor (in fact, with the current Apple adapter you can't connect all that to an iPad Pro without add a hub), add another USB-C port or two to the iPad Pro. With iPadOS adding support for external storage and mouse support, it only makes sense that the iPad Pro has more ports.

Looking back at this list, I realize that most of the iPad Pro changes that I want to see provided by Apple to Microsoft have to do with the smart keyboard cover. If the cover itself was redesigned to provide more viewing angles, backlit keys, a touch panel and an ergonomic writing experience, it would resolve almost all my complaints.

I will return the Surface Pro X in the next week or so. It is a device that I wanted to love, but ultimately, software deficiencies are too much to overcome.

