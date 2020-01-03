5 crew members feared dead after Alaskan fishing vessel sank

Loading...

Five crew members missing after a crab fishing boat sank in the cold waters of Alaska were feared dead after authorities suspended the search for those working in one of the most dangerous industries in the US. UU.

Two other crew members were rescued after the disaster on Tuesday, and told authorities that they were the only ones who turned it into a life raft, Anchorage Daily News reported. They were hypothermic but expected to recover.

The Coast Guard said it used helicopters, airplanes and a boat to search for missing crew members for 20 hours before suspending the search Wednesday night because they were not likely to survive. The authorities have not disclosed their names.

The ship, called Scandies Rose, was carrying a large number of crab pots for the beginning of the winter season, Dan Mattsen, a partner in the ship that is managed by Seattle-based Mattsen Management, told Seattle Times.

Crab fishing boats endure dangerous conditions in Alaskan waters that have been immortalized in the reality show Discovery Channel "The Deadliest Catch." Workers face dangers like huge waves, freezing conditions and huge crabs of crabs that could crush them.

Gary Knagin of Kodiak, Alaska, the brother-in-law of the ship's patron, Gary Cobban, told The Associated Press on Thursday that he doesn't believe the five crew members are found alive.

"We know the risks involved in this profession, and I have no hope," said Knagin, who worked in a crab boat for 30 years in the Bering Sea. "I've seen this many times. There is a 13-hour window in those conditions, and they passed it."

Ashley Boggs, from Peru, Indiana, said she was going to marry crew member Brock Rainey after he returned from Alaska and didn't lose hope.

"I'm just praying and waiting to be found on land or something," he told AP on Thursday. "I really felt I was alive."

Boggs said he received a call from Rainey on New Year's Eve saying the conditions were bad.

The 130-foot boat, which had left the Dutch port, sent a distress call and the Coast Guard launched a rescue.

The last known position of the vessel was 170 miles southwest of Kodiak Island, near the southern tip of Alaska, and sank around 10 p.m. Tuesday, the agency said.

Rescuers arrived around 2 a.m. on Wednesday and fought winds of more than 40 mph, seas of 15 to 20 feet and visibility that was limited to 1 mile. She says the air temperature was about 10 degrees.

"Those are difficult conditions," he said Thursday.

Rescuers saw a dim light on a liferaft, but a doctor who got off a helicopter found it empty, the Anchorage Daily News reported. Another dim light was seen half a mile away, where search engines found the two survivors, 38 and 34.

The men told rescuers that they could wear survival suits and that they didn't know if the other five crew members did, the newspaper reported. The suits offer protection against flotation and hypothermia.

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health refers to commercial fishing as one of the most dangerous occupations in the US. UU. He said there were 179 deaths in Alaska's fisheries between 2000 and 2014.

From 2010 to 2014, there were 66 ship disasters in Alaskan waters, including subsidence, fire or other events that forced crews to leave the ship, the agency said. While most of the crew members survived, 15 people died. The main causes of fatal disasters were instability and the impact of big waves, the agency said.

Gary Knagin's wife, Gerry Cobban Knagin, wrote on Facebook that his brother Gary Cobban and his son, David, were on board.

Knagin from Kodiak, Alaska, told the Anchorage KTVA-TV news station that his brother, the captain of the ship, and his son were not among those who had been rescued. She said she hoped he was "on one of the small islands waiting for us."

"We, the Cobban family, express our gratitude and gratitude to all the men and women of the Coast Guard involved in the search and rescue of the crew members at the F / V Scandies Rose," he said on his Facebook page. "The horrible weather made an extremely difficult search."

