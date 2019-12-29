49ers win goodbye in the first round, organize the division round game in 2 weeks – The Reporter

Loading...

By winning another exciting game Sunday night against the Seattle Seahawks, the 49ers earned some free time.

They will be the number one seed of the NFC, ready to play in two weeks against the remaining team with the least seed of the conference.

The division round game will be on January 11 at 1:35 p.m. at Levi’s Stadium, and NBC will broadcast the first playoff game at the San Francisco home in six years.

If the sixth seeded Minnesota Vikings enter the Superdome and beat the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, then they will head west to Santa Clara to face the Niners. But if New Orleans wins, the 49ers will face the winner of the Seahawks road game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Two epic battles against the Seahawks ended in a season division, with each team winning on the road. A third confrontation between bitter divisional rivals would surely be full of drama.

After starting the 9-0 season, the Niners faced one of the most difficult stretches in NFL history, beating the Packers (now the second seed of the NFC), losing in Baltimore (the best team in the AFC in 14-2) and defeating the seeded third parties. Santos dramatically. That is a harder stretch than they will have to face even in the playoffs, as they will have an advantage in the local field through the NFC side.

For now, the 49ers can finally relax a bit and enjoy their most successful regular season since a 13-3 campaign in 2011. And they won't have to hit the road again unless they reach the Super Bowl.