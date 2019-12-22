49ers visit to Seahawks flexed to primetime – The Reporter

Loading...

SANTA CLARA – It's official, the 49ers regular season finale next Sunday at the Seattle Seahawks has become the first place in the NFL in primetime with a schedule of 5:20 p.m. kick off.

The number one overall seed of the NFC playoffs, not to mention the NFC West title, will be at stake while the 49ers (12-3) try to win in Seattle for the first time since Christmas Eve 2011.

PASS SEASONAL DIGITAL OFFER

If you have not already done so, we recommend you sign up for a digital subscription, which gives you access to all content on the Mercury News and East Bay Times websites. With your support, we can continue to bring these stories, and much more, to your screens. This is where to sign up for the season pass: Mercury News, East Bay Times.

The Seahawks (11-3) receive the Arizona Cardinals (4-9-1) later today. Seattle handed the 49ers their first loss of the season on November 11, a 27-24 overtime dagger at Levi Stadium.

His rematch marks the sixth kickoff in primetime for the 49ers. The other five: against Cleveland (victory 31-3, October 7), in Arizona (victory 28-25, October 31), against Seattle (defeat 27-24, November 11), against Green Bay (37-8 victory, November 24), and victory 34-31 on Saturday night over the Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers were eliminated from two primetime games last season on the way to a 4-12 record.