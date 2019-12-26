49ers Richard Sherman holds a grudge against "bad blood" against Jim Harbaugh – The Reporter

Loading...

SANTA CLARA – Richard Sherman did not dare to apologize Thursday for his nervousness with the Seattle Seahawks when he faced the 49ers. In fact, more than double was discouraged by his bitterness towards then coach Jim Harbaugh.

Now in its second season since he defected from the 49ers, Sherman was asked to reflect on that rivalry between the 49ers and the Seahawks, and the issue quickly turned to the rivalry between Sherman and Harbaugh.

"I meant every word of that, and I meant it to Harbaugh," Sherman said. "We've had our story. I don't regret it. I second it, maybe more.

Now in his ninth season, Sherman doesn't feel he is too old to hold a grudge against his former Stanford coach.

"If he were the coach (of the 49ers) and I was in the same position, maybe it would be worse now," Sherman added. "There is bad blood there. There is history

"That's not me saying," Oh, man, the team is bad ". That was very personal. That was less in the 49ers and Seahawks. I didn't care if he was training the Winnipeg Jets dang, I was going to get it. "

Sherman sang famously and loudly after the 2013 Seahawks defeated the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, finishing the three-year career of the 49ers playoffs.

Sherman did not specify what "bad blood" he has with Harbaugh, but some examples are exposed, whether they date back to his days at Stanford or the rivalry of the Seahawks-49ers when Harbaugh was the 49ers coach between 2011 and 2014.

For example, after that victory in the NFC title, Sherman and his teammate Earl Thomas claimed Yahoo! Mike Silver, of Sports, that Harbaugh honked his car horn on the Seahawks bus after a 49ers home victory in the regular season; Harbaugh then disputed that accusation.

Harbaugh took a blow at the Seahawks 'organization in early 2013 when it came to drug suspensions to improve performance, which he questioned the legitimacy of the players' positive tests for their Adderall prescriptions. In December 2012, Sherman won an appeal of a four-game PED suspension, based on the failed handling of his urine sample.

So why doesn't Sherman hold a grudge for a Seattle team that released him after the 2017 season?

"Very different circumstances," Sherman replied. "Our story (with Harbaugh) is much more personal than football."

And what about this Sunday's showdown in Seattle when the 49ers (12-3) can win first place in the NFC and NFC West playoffs?

"You leave the emotions and, I think, the pageantry for the fans and the media," Sherman said. “We have to go out and play. It's not about "Oh man, get rah-rah for this game!" It's rah-rah for every game. "

Sherman returned to Seattle last December, a 43-16 loss.

"It was not difficult last year for me, honestly. You put more into it than me," Sherman said. “This is football. This is a business. It's like going to an old job and saying, "Oh my God, it's an old job." We will execute as we have done and leave nostalgia to other people. "