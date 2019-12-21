49ers mourn for the Beathard family after a dramatic victory – The Reporter

Loading...

George Kittle's emotions overflowed after the 49ers victory on Saturday night, not with tears of joy but with sincere sadness.

Kittle called it the most difficult game of his career and that "today was absolutely terrible."

Almost 24 hours earlier, Clayton Beathard, the younger brother of the 49ers substitute quarterback, C.J. Beathard was fatally stabbed outside a Nashville bar.

Kittle not only knows the Beathard family so well since his college days in Iowa with C.J., but because he felt a connection with Clay, 22, whom he described as a similar "positivity ball."

"I have to talk to C.J. after the game," Kittle said after the 49ers' 34-31 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. “But overall, it was a brutal day. We got it for C.J. and I'm very happy to have been able to. "

The # 49ers George Kittle called it "an absolutely terrible day," the toughest of his career in the wake of the fatal stabbing last night of CJ Beathard's brother, Clay. pic.twitter.com/wNDlbFrN27

– 𝙲𝚊𝚖 𝙸𝚗𝚖𝚊𝚗 (@CamInman) December 22, 2019

CJ Beathard, the 49ers quarterback, flew home to be with his family after learning of his brother's death.

Coach Kyle Shanahan met with Beathard after 3 a.m. at the 49ers team hotel, offering him a shoulder to cry and listening to his grieving player say, "Just get out and win," according to cornerback Richard Sherman.

After winning and maintaining their opportunity in the first position of the NFC playoffs, the celebrations were replaced by words of sympathy for the Beathard family.

Shanahan opened his post-game press conference expressing his condolences: “What happened last night was very hard for C.J. and his family. It was a tragedy. A big family.

"We have been with C.J. for three years and he is as good as anyone I have been with. … Everyone understands how horrible something happened to his family last night and our prayers are with them."

Shanahan said his players had "heavy hearts" and that Beathard is "very, very respected" in the locker room.

"It shows what we have here and the family this place has become," right tackle Mike McGlinchey said. "It is inexplicable why something like (the murder of Clay Beathard) happened. We are very fortunate to have a close group. Our hearts are broken by CJ as he did last year for the York family (after the death of Tony York, the youngest son of the team owners) ".

Beathard has not adapted this season after starting 10 games in his first two seasons. As a backup for Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullens, Beathard has divided the repetitions in the exploration team and has also completed in practice in other places, such as special teams.

"I have a super heavy heart for him," linebacker Fred Warner said. "We wanted to play this game for C.J. That's my boy. We go back and forth in practice. I love him to death and he will be in our prayers."

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner added: "It is devastating what happened to one of our brothers."

Kittle said he always had a good time with Clay Beathard, the youngest of three siblings.

"He was the most competitive person I met, whether we were playing hoops, shooting practices, everything we did," Kittle said. "It was a positive light in the world and it definitely wouldn't be a better place without him."