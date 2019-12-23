49ers make a change in the defensive line before visiting Seattle – The Reporter

Loading...

SANTA CLARA – Defensive lineman Anthony Zettel, a fourth-year officer, signed Monday with the 49ers before Sunday night's visit to Seattle.

To make room, the 49ers resigned from Jeremiah Valoaga, who had a 19-snapshot breakup on Saturday night in his most extensive action since he was summoned from the practice team last month.

Zettel was cut by the Cincinnati Bengals on December 17 after appearing in four games. He had 6 1/2 catches in 2017 with the Detroit Lions, a year after he was recruited in the sixth round of Penn State. He played last season with the Cleveland Browns.

The depth of the 49ers' defensive line has been severely affected by injuries in the past two months, and the passing runner, Dee Ford, is not expected to return from a hamstring tension until the playoffs. The injuries that ended the season with Ronald Blair and Damontre Moore led the 49ers to call Valoaga.

In Saturday night's victory over the Los Angeles Rams, the 49ers slightly cut the workload of the three pillars of their line, as Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner played 51 of 70 snapshots. That meant more action for Valoanga, Solomon Thomas, Sheldon Day and Kentavius ​​Street.

"It's always hard to get those guys off the field because of how good the players are, but we haven't done well enough in the last two weeks, so we wanted to do better (Saturday night," said coach Kyle Shanahan Sunday. "We did it, and I think it was worth it. We survived those casualties and the boys stayed cooler."

Last week, the 49ers tried to claim veteran defensive end Terrell Suggs of the exemptions, but went to the Kansas City Chiefs.

