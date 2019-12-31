49ers bring back Earl Mitchell – advertising video and everything – The Reporter

Loading...

The New Year's Eve videos that will flood social networks will surely not have 49ers fans as publicized as the one released Tuesday by Earl Mitchell, announcing his return to the 49ers defensive line.

Mitchell, 32, was a veteran nose tackle and a quiet leader in the previous two seasons for the 49ers. After not playing in the NFL this regular season, he joins the playoff franchise to help compensate for D.J. Jones (ankle) and Jullian Taylor (knee). Athletic first reported Mitchell's return.

Two months after announcing his retirement, Mitchell posted a two-minute Instagram video on Tuesday with his best moments of the 49ers, entitled: "2020 starting crazy!" Among the first to comment was Jones: "HE is BACKKKK."

The 49ers have not yet confirmed Mitchell's signature or a corresponding list move. On Saturday, the 49ers promoted Kevin Givens from the practice team and put Taylor in the injured reserve. Sheldon Day has also seen an increase in snapshots.

Like the No. 1 seed, the 49ers do not open the NFC playoffs until Saturday, January 11 at Levi & # 39; s Stadium, either against No. 6 Minnesota Vikings or the winner between No. 4 Philadelphia Eagles and No. 5 Seattle Seahawks.

Mitchell passed training camp with the Seahawks and was cut before the start of the season. He played for the Houston Texans (2010-13) and Miami Dolphins (2014-16) before joining the 49ers.