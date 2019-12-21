49ers 24, Rams 21 – Studs and rags, led by Fred Warner pick-six – The Reporter

Loading...

SANTA CLARA – The 49ers erased a deficit of 11 points and entered at halftime with a 24-21 advantage over the Los Angeles Rams. Here are tonight's ups and downs of the first half:

Studs

Linebacker Fred Warner: His 46-yard interception return 46 seconds before halftime allowed the 49ers to steal the Rams' lead and climb 24-21. It was Warner's first interception in his career and the most important move of his upward career (the 49ers' main tackler is a Pro Bowl substitute). With Nick Bosa pressing him, Jared Goff threw a pass to the Malcolm Brown runner on the right floor, and Warner jumped to the front for the 49ers first pick-up since Week 1, when Richard Sherman and Ahkello Witherspoon had one in Bay of Tampa

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel: His 19-yard run at the end produced a 12:06 touchdown before halftime, dragging the 49ers within 14-10. Until that time, Samuel had two catches for 28 yards and two carries for 28 yards.

Daniel Brunskill Guard: Brunskill made his first outing with the right guard instead of Mike Person (neck), closed Aaron Donald and cleared a lane for the 16-yard touchdown of Raheem Mostert 2:21 before halftime. Mike McGlinchey, Ben Garland and George Kittle also had key blocks, as that play attracted the 49ers within 21-17.

Field Marshal Jimmy Garoppolo: After an interception in the first quarter, Garoppolo calmed down, starting with consecutive screen passes for Samuel (19 yards) and Kyle Juszczyk (22 yards). The Mostert touchdown setup was four consecutive finishes for Samuel (12 yards), Kittle (15), Samuel (3) and Kendrick Bourne (11).

Return Specialist Richie James: His return to the start of the 81-yard season marked the first points of the 49ers, and changed his momentum after the opening touchdown of the Rams.

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead: Still agitated by his snubbing of the Pro Bowl, Armstead added a pass break in the third attempt to his achievements all season, pushing a pass towards Todd Gurley after Nick Bosa beat right tackle Bobby Evans. Armstead, however, has had trouble sealing the edge and Gurley beat him for a 1-yard touchdown dive.

Special teams: James's return aside, the 49ers' special teams also saw Robbie Gould make a 26-yard field goal for the 49ers to get their first points, and Mitch Wishnowsky's first clearance was cushioned by the return of the Rams, Nsimba Webster, within 10. (His Rams counterpart Johnny Hekker totaled just 72 yards in his first two punts).

DUDS

Edge Defense: The 49ers do not keep the edge well, and the Rams continue to attack the perimeter through throws, smuggling and cheating of game action. With Dee Ford (hamstrings) out, Arik Armstead and Nick Bosa are trying to contain the edge. Todd Gurley's second quarter touchdown career came when he jumped over the right edge beyond Richard Sherman.

Bad snapshots: The 49ers almost responded with a touchdown in their first possession, but things went very fast, including a low shot from Ben Garland in the second and goal of 7. Garoppolo skillfully picked up and minimized the damage with a 1- yard loss and 49ers settled for a Robbie Gould field goal. In the second series of the 49ers, Garland sent a shotgun shot high to Garoppolo in an out of time delivery to Raheem Mostert. While Garland made his second exit instead of Weston Richburg (injured reserve), Daniel Brunskill made his first exit with him as a right guard instead of Mike Person (neck; questionable).

The interception: Garoppolo only had one pass intercepted in the previous four games to ease worries. But then came the third series of the 49ers, and Jalen Ramsey chose a 20-yard pitch to Emmanuel Sanders, ruining what was an excellent starting position for the field (Rams' 47-yard line). It was the No. 12 interception this season against Garoppolo, and the Rams eventually made it his second touchdown (5 yards, Todd Gurley's career).

What goff contains: This is not the same 49ers defense that fired Jared Goff four times in the last meeting and limited him to 78 yards. His pitches and his ability to hit targets accurately in the race were worth it (16 of 25, 91 yards). And, in the third and 1 to crown the first quarter, Goff stirred Nick Bosa and brought a forearm to Marcell Harris's facial mask to set up Gurely's 5-yard touchdown run on the next hit.

Opening Series: The Rams burned the 49ers defense for a touchdown in the game's opening unit, as was the case at their October meeting when they did it with a single-run unit. This time, the 49ers' pass defense went back to the way Sunday's game cost them against Atlanta, and Jared Goff completed his four passes (four goals) and crowned the 75-yard unit with a 10-touchdown hit. yards beyond Ahkello Witherspoon. Brandin Cooks.