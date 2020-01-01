43 amazing games for a player from the last 5 years

Loading...

Current trends within the games may indicate the decrease in fantastic experiences for a player. Some might say that there is greater momentum to watch multiplayer-focused video games with game modes that mimic the success that PUBG or Fortnite brought to the public. That said, we still hope to see new IPs and new installments of some of our most beloved narrative campaign video game titles.

If you are looking to enjoy something new without concentrating on jumping online or gathering a group of friends, see our list below. We have compiled thirty of our favorite video game titles for a player that were released in this latest generation of consoles. Hopefully, you'll find something new to play. Similarly, since this list will be updated frequently, we do not have a list classified in any particular order. So feel free to leave a comment below your own high-ranking games in your opinion that people should review.

# 43 Stardew Valley

Developer: ConcernedApe

Publisher: Chucklefish

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS, PSV, Mobile

Release: February 26, 2016

Stardew Valley is a very popular simulator game that was developed thanks to the inspiration of the Harvest Moon franchise. Like the long-term franchise, players take control of an old farm where you must return it to a fruitful state. In addition to maintaining the farm, which will be that you take care of harvesting and raising cattle, you can also interact with people living in the city. This is a relaxing style game that has become a great success. Similarly, the game is available on several platforms so you can enjoy it on consoles, PCs or even on your smartphone. While we put this game as a title for a player, it is worth noting that you can enjoy multiplayer mode with up to four different players.

# 42 Far Cry New Dawn

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: February 15, 2019

Note: Far Cry 5 Spoilers

If you enjoyed Far Cry 5, then you know that the ending leaves you hanging. At the end of the game, you discover that the world is on the verge of collapse due to the end of the world and you find yourself stuck with the antagonist where the game ends after the credits. Now, if you hope to find out what happens after the approval of the credits and what happened to Hope County after the nuclear explosion, then you will have the opportunity in Far Cry New Dawn. This title takes place seventeen years after the events of Far Cry 5, where you will find characters returning from Far Cry 5 and the result of the protagonist and antagonist of Far Cry 5.

With Hope County shattered and distorted by the nuclear explosion, players will find new land masses to explore. Survivors have begun to rebuild the world, but a new threat of bandits has prevented Hope County from being truly free of tyranny control. Players will step up to free outposts and prevent the new group of bandits controlled by twin sisters from destroying Hope County and the innocent citizens who inhabit it. While the game offers multiplayer, it is still a solid experience for a player. However, this game may not be for everyone. If you enjoyed Far Cry 5 and want more, this is a game for you. But, there are some who found that Far Cry 5 really isn't up to the franchise and if you fall into that category, this will be a title you want to pass out.

# 41 Dragon Age: Inquisition

Developer: BioWare Edmonton

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PC, PS3, PS4, X360, XBO

The third major installment of the Dragon Age franchise, Dragon Age: Inquisition is an action role video game in which players take on the role of an Inquisitor who is on a great journey to deal with civil unrest on the Thedas continent.

While developers have established that the game is on the same continent as the last two installments, the exploration of Dragon Age: Inquisition is quite massive in comparison. For example, it has been observed that the game presents a map that is already five times larger than the configuration of the first installment of the series. That said, you'll want to spend some time really immersing yourself in the video game.

# 40 Batman: Arkham Knight

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

If you come from Batman: Arkham City and are looking for a little more of the crusader with a cape, Batman: Arkham Knight is a title that you should not miss. The video game acts as a sequel to the release of Arkham City, where the game begins a year after the events of Arkham City.

Within the game, Scarecrow had unleashed an attack on Gotham City causing a massive evacuation. As a team with a mysterious enemy known as Arkham Knight, Batman stays inside an arid city full of his greatest enemies.

Like Batman: Arkham City, Arkham Knight allows players to freely cross the world map and take on additional side missions. Similarly, the developers, Rocksteady Studios introduced a new element in the franchise, the Batmobile.

Batman's famous vehicle is not only used to help our hero travel throughout the city, but is also a means to solve puzzles and act as another combat tool.

# 39 Gears of War Ultimate Edition

Developer: Epic Games

Publisher: Microsoft Game Studios

Platforms: XBO

Gears of War was a video game franchise for Xbox 360. The video game takes place in an apocalyptic war where humanity is trapped against an alien-type race known as the Lobster Horde. The players take on the role of Marcus Fenix, a COG soldier who tries to save the human race in a long brutal battle. If you missed the video game when it was first released, you may want to check out the Ultimate Edition, which was released as a new version of the first title.

# 38 Watch Dogs 2

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

After the success that Ubisoft had with its new IP Watch Dogs, a sequel was launched in 2016. This time, players are taken to the San Francisco Bay Area to explore and wreak havoc by hacking several terminals that connect to functions. from the city or personal smartphones. Much of the same game mechanics is present, although the developers made some revisions like driving.

# 37 Exodus Metro

Developer: 4A Games

Publisher: Deep Silver

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

In the game Metro Exodus, players will travel the world after a nuclear war, leaving the majority everywhere in ruins. Similarly, players will continue to deal with a wide variety of hostilities, such as creatures that lurk. Within the game, you will put yourself in Artyom's shoes after the events of Metro: Last Light. Artyom is looking to travel east to start a new life, although the journey to achieve this new life will extend over a year. The Metro series is not really a great triple AAA version, but this installment was the most visual and refined. The game also has many exciting environments to explore and moments that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Take a look at our video upload Before buying published above to see some of the games in action along with more pros, cons and personal opinions.

# 36 Dark Souls 3

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

It stands out that the Souls series is one of the most challenging video games. From the development team, FromSoftware, the series has four deliveries, the last of which is only available on the consoles of the current generation.

Each installment plays a third-person adventure title that has a strong focus on time attacks against the large number of enemies you will encounter. Due to the time weapons and magic are used, monsters within environments can quickly drain a character's HP, which makes the series as a whole infamous.