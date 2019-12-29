4 health myths that must go away in 2020 – National

Loading...

It is one thing to believe in something completely harmless.

But health myths are often not harmless: they can trick you out of your money or, worse, harm you and others physically.

Here are some health myths that we no longer have to believe in. It's time.

Vaccines cause autism

Let's just get this out of the way. In 2010, Lancet withdrew a 12-year-old Andrew Wakefield newspaper that claimed a link between the MMR vaccine (measles, mumps and rubella) and autism.

Scientists had long questioned the study, claiming that its sample size was too small and they couldn't repeat the results. It also turned out that Wakefield carefully selected the children he reported on and some of his research was funded by lawyers who acted for parents who sued vaccine manufacturers.

The story continues under the advertisement

Since then, he has lost his medical license.

CONTINUE READING:

How a decade-old, fraudulent vaccine study still affects public health



Unfortunately, the damage was done. Measles has made a big comeback with recent outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ukraine, the Philippines, Greece and many, many other countries.

00:41

Samoa says that almost 90 percent of people are vaccinated against measles after a fatal outbreak

Previous video

Next video

At the beginning of December, the World Health Organization announced that more than 140,000 people worldwide died from measles in 2018, which the director-general of the organization described as "outrage".

The WHO also called vaccination hesitation one of the world's greatest public health threats.

CONTINUE READING:

Another study found no association between MMR vaccine and autism



And despite extensive research, scientists have found no link between vaccines and autism. Study after study, including one this year that nearly every child in Denmark was born over an eleven-year period, has shown that there is no relationship between the two.

However, this belief has not disappeared and it is time for this to happen.

Vaping is risk free

By December 4, 2019, 2,291 Americans had been hospitalized for an illness that could be related to their steaming habits, the Centers for Disease Control reported. Forty-eight people have died.

The story continues under the advertisement

In Canada, 13 cases of steam-related illness were reported by December 3.

CONTINUE READING:

According to the CDC, these vape brands are linked to the outbreak of vaping diseases in the United States



It is still unclear exactly what is causing the problem. Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has suggested that it is a chemical called vitamin E acetate that is found in certain liquids, especially those that contain THC, one of the active ingredients in cannabis.

Public health officials have since advised people not to smoke if they are not.

3:14

An Ontario teenager develops a popcorn-lung-like steam disorder

An Ontario teenager develops a popcorn-lung-like steam disorder

Please note the following: Vaping is definitely safer than smoking. According to a study by the Conference Board of Canada, around 45,000 deaths are associated with smoking in Canada each year. No deaths have been associated with vaping in Canada to date.

Just because something is safer than smoking is far from good. Since smoking is one of the most risky things you can do for your health, pretty much everything is safer than smoking.

Rest helps your back pain

It will not. This also applies to neck pain – several studies have now found that regular, gentle training is the best way to get back on your feet if you have back pain or neck pain.

The story continues under the advertisement

Bed rest is the worst thing you can do, Doug Gross, professor of physiotherapy at the University of Alberta, who co-authored an important study published in the Lancet, told Global News in 2018.

CONTINUE READING:

We treat back pain completely wrong. Here's how to do it right



Regular exercise can also help prevent back pain.

Unfortunately, his research has shown that even clinicians often suggest that someone stays at home and rest until they feel no pain.

CONTINUE READING:

Opioids are no better than acetaminophen, ibuprofen for chronic back pain and arthritis pain



Prescription pain relievers are also not a good idea: Some studies have shown that opioids are no better than ordinary Tylenol or Advil in the treatment of back pain and can be associated with additional side effects and a risk of addiction.

Cannabis can cure everything

Cannabis is now legal, and that means the drug and its derivatives, like cannabidiol (CBD), are found in all types of products that are said to help you relax, develop dull anxiety symptoms, pain alleviate and much more.

The problem is that from a scientific point of view we just don't know if these things are true.

CONTINUE READING:

Four myths and misunderstandings about pot and your health



Since cannabis has been illegal for so long, there has not been much medical research into its properties. We haven't done the studies, experts say, so we don't know so much about what cannabis does and what doesn't.

The story continues under the advertisement

Earlier this year, a review of the literature more or less came to the conclusion that cannabis or CBD can be used to treat anxiety and depression: doctors definitely don't know enough to recommend it as a general treatment, and there is even evidence of it that this is the case could be detrimental to these conditions.

CONTINUE READING:

Study shows that there is little evidence that cannabis can be used to treat mental illness



Don't worry, researchers definitely think so. Two large research centers have recently been set up at McMaster University and McGill University, and many people across the country are exploring the medical potential of cannabis.

Similar news

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) Health Myths (t) Back Pain (t) Can Treat Cannabis Depression (t) Vapors Safe (t) Medicinal Use of Cannabis (t) Medical Use of Marijuana (t) Treat Back Pain (t) Vaccine Safety (t) Vaccines and Autism (t) Vaping (t) Vaping and Health (t) Vaping Medical Risks (t) Health (t) News