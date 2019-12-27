4.9 magnitude earthquake near Iranian nuclear power plant does no harm: Reports – National

Loading...

By Reuters employees

Published on December 26, 2019

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake occurred near the Bushehr Iranian nuclear power plant on Friday, and Iranian media said there had been no immediate damage reports.

"There are no reports of possible damage from the earthquake," said state television.

The US Geological Survey previously said the quake was 5.1 magnitude.

"No damage has been reported to date based on controls by the Red Crescent Society, village councils and officials in the region," Jahangir Dehqan, head of the provincial emergency department, told ISNA, a semi-official news agency.

The quake was moderate, which can cause significant damage, and was located 53 km (33 km) east of Bushehr, a nuclear power plant on the Iranian south coast on the Gulf.

The quake was relatively flat, only 38 km deep, which would have increased the tremors.

