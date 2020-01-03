3D-printed replica of the statue of David by Michelangelo is less than 1 mm long

Loading...

The David statue of Michelangelo towers on a colossal 17-foot long and is a spectacular work of art. Well, it turns out that it is no less impressive if it is less than a millimeter in size – as experts from 3D printing company Exaddon and the Laboratory of Biosensors and Bioelectronics at ETH in Zurich, Switzerland, recently made clear.

In a dazzling demonstration, the employees worked together to recreate the iconic statue of David on two different (though both exceptionally small) scales. One was reduced to 1: 10,000 while the other was miniaturized to a scale of only 1: 70,000. To put that few figures in context, the first one is about the same size as a poppy seed, slightly less than 1 millimeter. The second is about a tenth of a millimeter. Both are recognizable as the David statue, although the smaller of the two loses quite a few details of his much larger brother or sister. At that size, however, it is difficult to overdo it!

Giorgio Ercolano, Exaddon

Both 3D models were printed in metal using a special "state-of-the-art … limited electrode position 3D printing method". This serves as a proof-of-concept for the work of startup Exaddon, which specializes in 3D-printed metal on a very small scale. On its website, Exaddon describes how its advanced technology can be used for additional manufacturing of metal objects or for repairing very small metal structures at room temperature. These can be small metal structures from a few micrometers to a few hundred micrometers. Although producing miniature versions of masterpieces is a possible application, more likely ways will include things like repairing microelectronics.

However impressive this may be, it is not the only stunningly small miniature digital trends that has been discussed lately. Last year we wrote about Starship Odyssey, a Guinness World Record-winning short film that is officially recognized for having the smallest 3D-stop motion animation character in history. The main character is only 300 microns long. That is about the size of a single grain of fabric.

A newspaper describing Michelangelo's work (including demos & # 39; s) has recently been published in the Micromachines magazine. It is titled "Additive Manufacturing or Sub-Micron to Sub-mm Metal Structures with Hollow AFM Cantilevers."

Recommendations from the editors