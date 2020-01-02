& # 39; WWE 2K20 & # 39; actually stopped working on New Year's Day 2020

Loading...

The Y2K scare is officially two decades old, but apparently that doesn't mean the problem for a video game is over. WWE 2K20 apparently had the worst start to 2020, as the game was temporarily stopped for the players when the calendar changed to the new year.

Reports of problems playing WWE 2K20 were released on social media on Wednesday as players tried to play the annual 2K Sports Wrestling title release. Here's what it looked like when you tried to play the game on Wednesday for a few hours:

The fans were obviously not very happy with a game that is often seen on social media due to glitches and shaky animations.

Apparently, the problem resembles the Y2K computer's glitch, causing millions to fear that their computer might not be able to switch to the year 2000. According to a Twitter user named Mike, the solution was simple: change the music box to start a day later in 2019 and all is well.

hey # WWE2K # WWE2K20 players! Crash when trying to create something? Crash when opening the original menu? you're not alone! but I have a solution!

Change your system date back 1 day. @WWEgames messed up the game and brought it to a standstill in most modes in 2020. no joke. RT

– Mike (@TheShiningDown) January 1, 2020

On Wednesday, 2K Support's official Twitter account reported that the team was working on a fix for WWE 2K20 crash problems.

Hey superstars! We are aware of the issues related to the # WWE2K20 crash and are currently investigating. We are working on a solution and will update all of them when we have more information.

– 2K support (@ 2KSupport) January 1, 2020

And shortly afterwards, they reported that the problem was resolved.

This has been resolved. Please restart your # WWE2K20 game to automatically download the update. If you continue to have problems, open a support ticket here: https://t.co/E9ETwypbuw. Thanks again for your patience!

– 2K support (@ 2KSupport) January 1, 2020

Some players replied to the tweet that the update hadn't hit them yet. But there was a simple solution that Mike addressed, and one that confirmed the problem was the inevitable passage of time.

(tagsToTranslate) Gaming (t) Prowrestling (t) Sport (t) WWE 2K (t) WWE 2K20