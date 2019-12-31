& # 39; They are a fighting team. I think we answered that quite well & # 39;

Loading...

Penguins and senators are not natural rivals.

They do not play in the same division and have not faced each other in the Stanley Cup playoffs since 2017. (Chris Kunitz in double overtime, anyone?)

And, based on Ottawa's current trajectory, they probably won't crash there soon.

The senators are in the middle of a reconstruction program and are isolated behind 25 other clubs (and tied with two others) in the general classification. The mathematical elimination of the playoff dispute should come at any time.

If they were closer to being bottom feeders, the seaweed would be served at your team's meals.

Which does not explain why, during most of the penguins' 5-2 victory at the PPG Paints Arena on Monday night, they coexisted with the senators like a mongoose and a cobra who had been forced to share a box of shoes.

The hostilities began in the first turns of the game and continued until only 19.6 seconds remained in the regulation, when there was a final skirmish that produced 36 minutes of penalty.

"They are trying to use that tactic to neutralize some of our best players." Mike Sullivan said. "But I thought our boys did a good job playing."

Evgeni Malkin, who put the Penguins in front to stay 27 seconds after the initial confrontation, was a favorite target, from the moment Thomas Chabot conducted a cross check on his lower back at 7:16 of the opening period, which caused a fight that included Malkin hitting the back of Ottawa's back Scott Sabourin neck, for when Brady Tkachuk He left the bench with about half a minute to enter the regulation to take a final race to him.

At least on one level, going after Malkin made sense for Ottawa, as he finished the night with two goals and one assist and was the dominant force in the game.

But in reality, it was counterproductive, because Malkin responded to the abuse by raising his game and actually seemed to thrive in the midst of evil.

"I liked this game," he said. "It's like, near the playoffs … I like to play physical."

But while Malkin escaped largely unharmed, Jake Guentzel – who had been appointed representative of the Penguins in the All-Star Game just a few hours earlier – was not so unfortunate.

A fraction of a second after throwing a shot back in a largely open net at 6:55 of the third period to close the scoreboard, Chabot tripped him, sending Guentzel in a hurry to the boards.

If he had hit them harder, Guentzel could have burst into flames.

He appeared to have his right arm / wrist / shoulder injured and went directly to the locker room.

Sullivan said after the game that Guentzel was still being evaluated and that he had no information about his status.

He also acquitted Chabot of guilt for Guentzel's injury, saying that the trip "seemed to be … incidental contact."

The penalty on the play was not evaluated, and the senators actually received only one minor before the nasty ones at the end of the game, the last of which produced the penguins only 20 seconds with the advantage of man all night.

"I think the referee might have given us a power play like, once," said Malkin. "But it's okay."

The Penguins didn't need anything from their power game mainly because Malkin and his linemates, Guentzel and Bryan RustThey were so productive, representing three goals and five assists.

"Our line played amazing," said Malkin. "Not only me. Rust and (Guentzel) help me a lot."

It's true, but Malkin, as usual, has done some of his best work while Sidney Crosby It has been out of alignment. Although the success of the Penguins this season despite dealing with a ridiculous amount of men's games lost by key personnel has really led a team effort, Malkin's role in his 14-5-3 record while Crosby has recovered of a surgery to repair a sports hernia It should not be underestimated.

"It has simply been a horse for us," Sullivan said. "He comes to play every night. You can see the threat that is when he is at the top of his game, and it has been like that."

"It's so dominant with the record. It's big and strong. It's hard to contain. And it's playing on both ends of the track, on both sides of the record. That's why we were able to find some of the victories we have. I came here during the last month. "

The type of resistance they demonstrated after each Nick Paul & # 39; s Senators' goals have also played an important role in that.

Just 101 seconds after he cut the Penguins' lead to 2-1 at the beginning of the second period, Malkin restored his two-goal lead. And when Paul did 3-2 at 15:58 of the second, Patric Hornqvist He responded 53 seconds later.

"It's huge when we can play with leadership, and it's huge when we can maintain leadership." Tristan Jarry said. "It keeps our momentum and makes the game flow for us."

Apparently, nothing was going to interrupt the penguins' momentum for a long time tonight. Perhaps because nothing they experienced or, in some cases, absorbed, surprised them without preparation.

"We expected a hard game" John Marino said. "They are a fighting team. I think we responded quite well."

