& # 39; The Witcher & # 39; Author ridicules & # 39; Game Of Thrones & # 39; about Ed Sheeran

There's a strong connection to Game of Thrones in The Witcher, but this is where the comparisons between the shows should start and end. Because as everyone who has to do with the Netflix fantasy series made clear, they are very different. Or as the star Henry Cavill put it: "Game of Thrones was absolutely fantastic [but] I think The Witcher will be something completely unique and different." Here's another thing they don't have in common: don't expect that they see it all red haired pop stars on The Witcher.

Back in 2018, at Warsaw Comic-Con, The Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski had taken a picture when Ed Sheeran appeared as a guest star on Thrones. "I think it is my job as a creative advisor for this series to make sure that Ed Sheeran never sings on the show," he said. "And I will make sure that it does not happen. I will take care of it." Sapkowski only gives Sheeran, so there is still hope for you, Lewis Capaldi.

The "Shape of You" singer appeared in a seventh season as a Lannister soldier, as a surprise for fan Maisie Williams. The cameo was not well received by the audience, but “It was nice to work with him. He was very nice on the show. I think it fits this world exactly. He is so down to earth and really, really nice, ”said director Jeremy Podeswa. Sheeran later demanded that his character be "brutally murdered" and that his wish come true.