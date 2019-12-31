& # 39; The Witcher 3 & # 39; improved four years later thanks to Netflix

Loading...

The longevity of video games is a difficult thing. There are so many competing titles that it is often the best that a developer can hope for when players finish a game and continue. However, some titles persist and occasionally see a second life under the right circumstances.

This seems to be the case with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the sequel to the Polish action role-playing game from 2015 that recently inspired a very entertaining Netflix series with Henry Cavill. And it seems like new Witcher 3 streaming content has significantly increased attention on Steam. According to Kotaku, Witcher 3 set a streaming record on Steam on Sunday, a few days after the show hit Netflix.

It helps that Witcher 3 is for sale on Steam, but the sale always takes place. Given the great popularity of the show, which has only just come onto the market and was already listed as one of the most popular features of Netflix at the end of the year, it makes sense that those who loved the show would make good use of or try the Witcher video game The series for the first time.

According to Polygon, other witcher games also get a dent.

Other titles in the series The Witcher also experience a dent. The Witcher: Enhanced Edition, the revision of the original game from the series from 2008, also cracked the 100 most played games on Steam, according to SteamCharts. It's also an unprecedented number of players, with well over 12,000 players in the past 24 hours.

It's an interesting Netflix effect that takes place here, but it's also nice that the game is very good. And for $ 15, it's a good time to try it now.

