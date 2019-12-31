& # 39; The Cup & # 39; NASCAR is the greatest innovation in motor racing of all time

Loading...

Image: NASCAR

Forget about disc brakes or forced induction or hybrid transmissions or advances in aerodynamics, the new thing that drove society forward more derived from motoring is undoubtedly this "The Cup" that allows you to drink a beer while keeps your view unobstructed, therefore, you never miss a second of the action on the track. Somehow, this happened a decade ago and we still haven't found a way to make this technology seep from the race track to our daily lives.

You know, people say that NASCAR does not promote advances in motor racing. It's the closest thing to a series of specifications you can get, and cars still used obsolete carburetor technology until 2012! But you can never say again that NASCAR has not contributed to the rise of humanity. This is something important that even Formula One cannot match.

The old question of how to pour several ounces of alcohol into your throat while enjoying the gift of sight to its full potential has been answered. And strangely it was answered ten years ago!

No person should have all that power. The ability to jump and see at the same time? Fathomless. It is not surprising that the large beverage packaging industry has had this problem.

.