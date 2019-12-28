& # 39; RHOP & # 39; starring the assault charges of Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels removed

Loading...

After attempting to file assault charges against each other, the Maryland state attorney's office dismissed the cases of Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard.

The stars of "Real Housewives of Potomac" took legal action among them in November for a physical altercation that took place in October. Dillard, 33, was the first to file assault charges, which led Samuel to file a counterclaim, claiming that his actions were in self-defense.

The Director of Public Affairs, Ramon V. Korionoff, confirmed that the State Attorney's Office for Montgomery County, Maryland, dismissed the charges on both sides. Both ladies faced time behind bars.

Samuel's lawyer, A. Scott Bolden, told us in a statement: "In accordance with previous [Dillard] wrongdoings, offensive words and behavior, and his reputation for physical threats and verbal explosions in the program, through interviews with third parties and the review of Other evidence, the government concluded that I should not move against my client, Ms. Samuels.

Bolden continued: “And although the government decided not to pursue my client's defensive claim against Candiace, we are very satisfied that justice has been done. We sincerely hope that both parties can move forward without further legal action or participation and that this dispute can be resolved through mediation or a thoughtful conversation between the parties, without threats, incitement or bad behavior for which Candiace is so well known. "

Dillard's lawyer, James L. Walker, Jr., his client "has been sadly, physically and personally, attacked by Mrs. Monique Samuels and her legal team. Even today, as it is claimed and there is no evidence of any Committed a crime against his delivery partner, they are still attacking her.

"We hope that Ms. Samuels is receiving help and treatment, since the evidence we saw clearly showed her as the aggressor and showing off her assault on our client," he continued. "We are in prayer so that all parties can move forward and that Ms. Samuels and her representatives cease and desist from verbal attacks and exaltation against our client, as this decision today frees Ms. Samuels from criminal prosecution, but a civil court still most likely has its actions legally prosecuted and considered assault! "

.