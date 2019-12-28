& # 39; Queen & # 39; Fallon Sherrock bows but she has already changed the face of the darts

Loading...

Sherrock, who threw three 180s in the first two legs, took a 2-1 lead in the opening game in the fourth inning as Dobey repeatedly withered under pressure as he sought to close the legs. But the former highway worker grew up in the match to secure a fourth-round meeting with Glen Durrant.

Even with the defeat, Sherrock is richer by £ 25,000 ($ 47,000) – far more than any other salary she has earned before, although this will likely turn out to be insignificant given her potential for sponsorship. ;to come up.

Dobey recognizes the crowd with Sherrock at the Alexandra Palace in London.Credit:Getty

She will star at next month’s BDO Women's World Championship before looking to become the first woman to earn her PDC business card. His place at the World Series of Darts in June in New York is assured. It is not hard to see why there was little disappointment after she was acclaimed after Dobey's victory.

"My life has changed a lot," she said. "I am recognized when I go down the street. It has exploded so much. It's incredible.

"I saw people dressed like me on TV when I was in the rehearsal room and I thought," Oh, OK, I have fans now. "It's really cool people were dressed up like me. I mean, come on … it's me!"

For much of the match, it looked like Sherrock could make his way through another seeded player. It's been four years since Dobey gave up his day job, spending 12-hour shifts putting cones on the highways of north-east England, but no work environment has ever been this good. hostile than the one he faced Friday afternoon. The father of a child insisted before the match that he would like the mockery test, but the start of his quest to end Sherrock's fairy tale suggested otherwise.

Taking advantage of a break in the opening leg, Sherrock won the first set in a feverish atmosphere that caused Dobey to be left alone to train during the television break. He only had to focus on the outer ring of the board.

While his buildup was far superior to Sherrock's throughout the match, his pitiful efforts to hit doubles at crucial points threatened to cost him dearly. At times during these early stages, his average of three darts above 100 contradicted a double percentage of less than 20. The crowd clearly played a role.

After a single set, Sherrock resumed his lead at 2-1 before Dobey finally settled. His heavy toll of 23,140 and 11,180 showed his steadfastness in racking up high scores and once he regularly improved his ability to close his legs, the door began to close on his rival. The score of 4-2 was a fair reflection.

Sherrock receives applause after the end of his race for history.

"Fair play towards Fallon, she threw everything at us and throughout the match, even after the match, she was fantastic and she deserves everything she gets," said Dobey.

"I would like to see her do well, but unfortunately she collided with myself and I am here to make a living for myself and my family. With the crowd against us during the whole match, it wasn’t It's not nice to be booed, but who's going to shut down 3000 fans? I had earplugs and I could still hear it. It's great to play in a atmosphere like that.

"She is the story creator. Look what she did for the female side of the game. She put it on the map. All the credit for it. She was fantastic."

The Telegraph, London

Most seen in sport

Loading