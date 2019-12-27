& # 39; Miss Midnight & # 39; haunts downtown Casper making people happy (VIDEO)

Loading...

(Photo courtesy of Pleasure People)

CASPER, Wyo. – Anyone walking the night streets while "Pleasure People" was filming scenes for a grainy video clip in downtown Casper may have been confused.

A poster created by artist Zachary Pullen featured in the video "Miss Midnight" hung in front of the Rialto Film Palace and looked so much like a poster for a real feature film that some people have tried to verify when this strange film would be broadcast.

(Brendan LaChance, Oil City)

The answer: online, whenever someone is hungry for some locally created rock and artistic madness. (The video is also available at the bottom of this article).

The song for the video "Miss Midnight" is from Pleasure People’s Extend Play, which they call "Volume 1: Pleasure Seekers".

"A few years ago, I started working on new songs, challenging myself to write music different from what I had played in another group (Brother Wind)" , says Pleasure People singer Nick Cantine. "At the time, and for the next two years, I thought the new songs would be integrated into a solo project because the songs were very minimal with only one guitar part and one voice."

"But, I find it hard to leave things in a" minimal stage "."

In 2018, Canteen continued to refine the songs, adding a keyboard and synthesizers, additional guitars, basses, strings, drums and other percussion.

"In early 2019, I reached out to my friend Charles Benson to congratulate him on his film" Along the Bed’s Edge Sitting "which he wrote, directed and recently released on Amazon. He lived in Los Angeles at the time and I was in Denver. "

Canteen spoke to Benson about the music he had worked on and sent him mixes to listen to.

Benson's comments on the music made Cantine see that the songs had even more potential. Canteen asked Benson to get involved in the project.

"We had what some call a long-distance creative relationship, working on adjusting the mix and more production work," says Cantine. "In May, Charlie lived van's life when he returned to Wyoming, making stops along the way to see friends, family and play some solo concerts."

"Once Charlie lived in Casper, I made a few trips from Denver so we could follow his guitar parts on the songs and plan the release of the EP."

Canteen says spending extra time working on music was worth it.

"I am grateful to have learned the art of patience with these songs," he says. "90% of the project was produced" in the box ". It was mainly a type of guerrilla recording production. We recorded all the music in my 600 square foot apartment and Charlie's childhood bedroom. "

They ended up recording some material in a professional studio in Denver and other people contributed to the project.

These include:

Nikki Giron (Denver): featured on several songs singing and playing the saxophone

Erick Parks and Chris Campbell (Brother Wind): helped some of the early music production on "Miss Midnight"

Zachary Pullen (Casper): painted album cover

Brad Smalling (Evergroove Studio in Evergreen, CO): mastering on EP

Jamie Hillyer (Overload Recording Studio Module in Aurora, CO): recorded voice, saxophone and some percussive elements

It's just for the album part of the project. Several other artists contributed to the clip "Miss Midnight".

"Mark Ball did all the stop motion work," says Cantine. "My fiancé, Kelsey, introduced me to Mark four years ago, I think (during a) triple Halloween feature film at the America Theater."

"The three of us have a common interest in horror movies. Mark creates horror art using figurines, creating cool sets for them, and then photographing them. "

The name of the Ball artist is "Fancy Mark" and he refers to some of his works as "Fancy Horror Art".

"This year, he also made a 30-second short film with stop-motion and his work was shown on the big screen at the Fantastic Fest, a film festival in Austin," adds Cantine. "I think it was in October 2018 that I called Mark to ask him to help him with the Miss Midnight clip."

"He was excited about the idea and started working immediately. I ordered a custom figure with my face somewhere online. We also ordered a bunch of old WWE female figurines from EBay. "

Canteen says that it took Ball six months to complete four minutes of stop motion video.

"It is an incredible amount of work that he has devoted to it," adds Cantine. "Without Mark, this video would not have happened at all."

Adam Amick helped create the live action aspects of the video clip.

"Adam and I were really close friends in high school," says Canteen. "Adam has always been really talented in the field of professional photography and video and now has his own business called" Checked in Media "."

“We met at Metro Coffee Company in March and started to put our two ideas into motion. Later that evening, we started filming at David Street station, going down Second Street to the Rialto. "

Canteen says that the filming lasted from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.

"It was really fun to have access to the Rialto," he adds. "Many thanks to Ben Smith and the rest of the WyoMovies team."

"The icing on the cake for this shoot … having my grandfather, Dan Canteen, in the video as director of the theater. Grandpa Dan has always had a huge influence on my music and supported me along the way. "

Art 321 allows Pleasure People to borrow models for a subsequent shoot involving Benson which, according to Cantine, helped "keep the content scary".

Once all the shooting was finished, Amick led the editing process with Cantine and Benson who also helped out.

"I think the end product and its success are the result of four different people, creative styles and personalities collaborating in unison," says Canteen.

When it was all over, Pleasure People held a special party to play music and show the video clip.

"The video takes place in a movie theater, so we decided that the video and the songs should also be seen on the big screen," says Cantine.

Canteen and Benson decorated the interior of Adbay with some of those same scary clip mannequins and invited people to come and listen to the music and enjoy the clip.

According to Cantine, around 100 people were able to capture the music during this evening outing.

For all those who were unable to party, music and video are available for free online.

Others may come to an end.

"We don't want to rush or push our creative ideas into the mud, but we're now in the middle of our next release and a few more clips to follow," says Canteen. "Pleasure People certainly has more to come."

Here is the video "Miss Midnight":

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LeG4yxSj9DA (/ integrated)