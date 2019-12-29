& # 39; It's almost as if you were fighting human nature & # 39;

Loading...

Games like this are the reason why coaches buy antacids per pack of six.

Assuming they can't catch them for that matter.

Now, you may not think that Mike Sullivan He had many reasons to fear for the well-being of his central nervous system during the early stages of the Penguins' 6-4 victory against Nashville at the PPG Paints Arena on Saturday night.

No when Bryan Rust He scored a goal 32 seconds after the initial confrontation, much less after Dominik Kahun He went 2-0 just 33 seconds later.

And when Kris Letang drove Nashville goalie Juuse Saros of the game with a goal of being able to play at 9:04 of the first period to put the 3-0, one could have suspected that Sullivan's most pressing concern would be to decide where to go to dinner after seeing his team claim a pair of casualties – stress points.

While this thought seems perfectly reasonable, Sullivan has been in this game long enough to know that no leader is guaranteed early, no matter how big, it lasts more than 60 minutes.

That impulse can be volatile and, once lost, it can be almost impossible to recover.

And if he hadn't been aware of all that before, what Sullivan witnessed the Predators, when the Penguins failed to protect a pair of three-goal tracks and seemed in mortal danger of not taking a single point in the game, I would surely have made the point.

"It's always a dangerous advantage, I think, when you get up three goals so early in the game, because there's a lot of hockey left," Sullivan said. "As much as you, as a coaching staff, are trying to preach vigilance and stay alert and trying to work for the next goal, it's almost as if you are fighting human nature that your team doesn't exhale. And when that happens, you get the heels ".

Which is where the penguins met, in fact, they were closer to being on their backs, with the score tied, 4-4, and a minute and a half remaining in the regulation. But as the Predators were pushing for an advantage goal, Nashville Austin Watson a minor was evaluated for interference from the goalkeeper at 18:34 of the third period.

Twenty-three seconds later, Jake Guentzel He put a shot into the correct post for what turned out to be the winner of the game.

Oh, it was not made official until a video review confirmed that Guentzel's shot had crossed the goal line, but the Penguins trusted what the replay would show long before the verdict was announced publicly. Even if they were not sure at that time if Guentzel or Patric Hornqvist, which pushed the disc past goalie Pekka Rinne After Guentzel did it, he would get credit for it.

"When (Hornqvist) celebrated, it showed that it was inside," Guentzel said. "I couldn't tell if it was his or mine or what happened."

His goal was the third of the Penguins game in the power game, a peak of the season. Hell, it was only the fourth time in the whole season that they scored more than one goal advantage for a man in a game, and the first time they did so since November 27 against Vancouver.

A low-performance power game has cost the Penguins points several times in 2019-20, but their work with the extra man, they scored in all but one of their four opportunities, shaped the result against Nashville more than any other factor.

"I thought they did a great job," Sullivan said. "Obviously, they are the difference in the game."

There is no doubt, but the Penguins took control of the game with a pair of uniform strength goals in the first 65 seconds of the game, long before Letang scored his first advantage goal for the man.

At that point, the 5-2 victory of the Penguins in Nashville 24 hours before must have seemed like the old days of the Predators, whose performance during much of the first period suggested that they had been introduced to the rudiments of the sport only a few hours before of the initial confrontation.

"We needed to play better at the beginning of the game," said the Nashville coach. Peter Laviolette said.

The Predators showed that they could do that for much of the second and third period, when their 38-19 advantage in shots was a reasonable reflection of how they dominated the game. Rinne, who had been retired from the game in Nashville on Friday, played well after replacing Saros and the Predators swarmed the Penguin area during the final half of the game.

"We exhale a little and we don't play the right way," said Hornqvist. "They have a lot of good players on the other side. When they got a little confidence and momentum, they were the best team. Just like us in the first 30 minutes."

"We walked away a little in the middle of the second and third. But we came back and won. That's all that matters."

While Matt murray As soon as he got into the Vezina Trophy conversation with his performance on Saturday, he rejected 44 of 48 Nashville shots, including 20 of 21 in the final period.

"I thought Matt was really good in the third one," Sullivan said.

Although there is no way to impose a similar charge against most of Murray's teammates, they managed to defend themselves from Nashville long enough for Guentzel to generate the goal that gave them their margin of victory.

"It was not the prettiest victory," Sullivan said. "We found a way to win. I liked our resilience and our determination. We did not collapse. We continue to compete."

Those have become standard qualities for penguins this season. In fact, they have much more experience in dealing with adversity than protecting large initial clues, so Sullivan wants his players to understand how they almost allowed this victory to go away.

"I hope we can take full advantage of this game," Sullivan said. "It's a great opportunity for us … to take lessons from this without hurting ourselves, without being stung in the win and loss column."

"So we have to make sure we hold each other accountable (for) continuing to play and stay focused on the details of our game. If we do, I think we will do a better job to control the momentum." "

And the trainer's stomach acid, too.

