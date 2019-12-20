& # 39; Fallen Order & # 39; extends the & # 39; Star Wars & # 39; canon for the better or worse

Loading...

In the first episode of The Mandalorian, there is a scene where the title character receives a down payment for a bounty – an Imperial Beskar metal brick – that has been transformed into a new shoulder armor. Later, after the rest of the Beskar reward has ended, it will be transformed into a completely new armor for the Mandalorian because the part he wears "has lost its integrity".

Baby Yoda was the focus of this series, but this early scene kept coming back to me as the first season of the series started toward the end of a third Star Wars film trilogy. It also occurred to me when I played Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which was a huge success for EA in the weeks since its release in November. It's all part of a Star Wars-filled end of 2019 and fills the canon with a lot of new content in various forms after Disney largely abandoned its expanded universe at the time of the property's acquisition in 2012.

Before Disney, the balance of this expanded universe was heavily focused on the movies, and for good reason. The rest of the books, comics, video games, and other things were an added bonus and a necessary one in a universe where there were only three (and later six) films. This is not the world that Fallen Order has entered. It is often like quickly consuming a large amount of content to melt the various tanks, gauntlets, and greaves necessary for the Star Wars fandom.

EA

The amount of embeds and Star Wars content that needs to be included at this point can be overwhelming. It's not uncommon to see commercials for The Mandalorian and the Disney + subscription service it streamed. Immediately afterwards, a commercial for Fallen Order will be placed. And then there's the media flash for Rise of Skywalker. It is hard to ignore and there is real fear of missing something, especially when everything is canon and inevitably grows together. It is unfair to make an assessment to justify whether it is worth investing further in the ecosystem to pay for all of this content, but it is an important factor.

In the case of Fallen Order, it's a game that resembles a Star Wars version of Uncharted, which is certainly not a bad thing. And it's no surprise that it's a title that wasn't a Star Wars game at first. The story that Fallen Order tells came later and is a good one, although after the end you can tell that it is anything but essential for the canon.

Unlike some other Star Wars games, especially the popular Knights of the Old Republic, no choice can be made between light and dark. In Fallen Order, you're a good guy, Cal Kestis, a Jedi Padawan who survived Order 66 and hides from the Empire a few years after Episode 3: Revenge Of The Sith.

EA

Cal and his crew travel across the galaxy to discover the Jedi secrets, slowly expanding our view of planets such as Bogano, Zeffo and Dathomir. It's fun, the melee system is challenging, but can be tailored exactly the way you actually want to fight. The story is satisfying, while the spectacle is well done and beautifully rendered. They build a lightsaber on Ilum, explore the Kashyyyk wilderness, and meet inquisitors trained by Darth Vader as the Empire searches for what they believe to be the last Jedi.

Cal reconnects to power and builds his skills as he tries to save the future of the order. But in the later phases of Fallen Order, Cal wonders why he's going through history at all. Every time he visits a planet, he brings more attention from the empire, continues to pollute Kashyyyk, and takes Sith and purge troops to important Jedi historical sites, trying to save the future.

It is important to note that much of the canon after Disney was very good. A single line from the first Star Wars film became a prequel that is considered one of the best Star Wars films ever. But Rogue One never wondered idle what damage it does to the universe it takes, which Cal wonders on the game's home Wookie planet itself. Others also ask Cal and influence a final decision that ends the game's story. However, these questions remain largely unanswered and it is easy to feel like a passenger in the story as the game progresses.

The seams of the game show the further you get in the story. The chests rattle underwater, although BD-8 stays on your shoulder and doesn't look for prey. The jerking and stopping of the store gets longer and more frustrating, especially when it comes to puzzles or battles. None of this is enough to make it a broken or bad game. It is far from it. But it also reinforces the feeling that something is missing from the larger puzzle that is more than an essential element of the universe.

EA

Like The Mandalorian, it's absolutely a Star Wars story, and the formula is also well known: a largely standalone adventurer, a gorgeous buddy, and proper timing for the release that leads to an exclamation point in the Star Wars universe Skywalker saga. There are many more Star Wars out there these days, but it's hard to notice the feeling of falling yields associated with the increased volume.

So much of Star Wars largely tells the same story as the first film: a hero who emerges from nowhere, gets to know himself and makes a decision that affects the fate of the galaxy. It's not a bad thing – it's a good story and you want it to be replicated. You paid enough to justify the reunion. In Fallen Order, the story itself questions why it exists at all, and then makes a decision that makes the trip largely irrelevant. With so many other Star Wars stories to keep up with, it's easy to put them off as far less urgent than the others.

(tagsToTranslate) Entertainment (t) Games (t) Homepage (t) Movies (t) Sports (t) TV (t) Star Wars (t) Star Wars jedi: Fallen order (t) of the Mandalorians