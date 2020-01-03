& # 39; Dangerous climbing: & # 39; Mass delegation reacts to the American assassination of the Iranian general

Loading...

Members of the Massachusetts Democratic Congress delegation are asking President Donald Trump to inform lawmakers about his decision to authorize the assassination of Iran's top general in an air strike. President Donald Trump said in a tweet Friday that he ordered the assassination of the Iranian general. Qassem Soleimani because he was "conspiring to kill" many Americans and that "should have been taken out many years ago." Members of the state delegation said Trump needs to explain the broader strategy behind the measure. Edward Markey called the attack "a massive, deliberate and dangerous escalation" of the conflict with Iran. Markey, a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, said that while Soleimani was responsible for assassinations, terrorism and the death of Americans, his murder will only invite more attacks against the Americans. "Congress is the only entity that can authorize military force," Markey said in a statement. "President Trump must immediately go to Congress and inform us in detail about the imminent threat that the administration was supposedly preventing, as well as the diplomatic strategy to avoid another military campaign in the Middle East." Senator Elizabeth Warren sent a series of tweets criticizing Trump for the lack of a broader strategy for the region. "Donald Trump broke a nuclear deal with Iran he was working on. He has repeatedly increased tensions. He has now killed a high officer foreign military. He has been marching to war with Iran since his early days. No offices, "said Warren, a Democratic presidential candidate. Richard Neal, chairman of the House of Representatives Media and Arbitration Committee, said the assassination puts the United States on a key word. "The entire Congress must be informed immediately before taking any other action or any other additional action. troops enter the region, "Neal said in a statement. "While our highest priority is to protect the lives of Americans, we cannot do so at the expense of our service members or those who represent us abroad." Rep. Seth Moulton, a veteran of the Iraq war, said Trump's actions are undermining his own stated goals. "Trump's" maximum pressure "campaign and the destruction of the Iran Nuclear Agreement until now they have managed to increase Iranian attacks against the US and our allies, restart their nuclear program and further strengthen the uncompromising in the Iranian government, in all aspects, exactly the opposite of what we need and what our own administration says it is trying to achieve, "Moulton said in a statement.

Members of the Massachusetts Democratic Congress delegation are asking President Donald Trump to inform lawmakers about his decision to authorize the assassination of Iran's top general in an air strike.

President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Friday that he ordered the murder of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani because he was "conspiring to kill" many Americans and that "should have been taken out many years ago."

Members of the state delegation said Trump needs to explain the broader strategy behind the measure.

Senator Edward Markey called the attack "a massive, deliberate and dangerous escalation" of the conflict with Iran.

Markey, a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, said that while Soleimani was responsible for assassinations, terrorism and the death of Americans, his murder will only cause more attacks against the Americans.

"Congress is the only entity that can authorize military force," Markey said in a statement. "President Trump must immediately go to Congress and inform us in detail about the imminent threat that the administration was supposedly avoiding, as well as the diplomatic strategy to avoid another military campaign in the Middle East."

Senator Elizabeth Warren sent a series of tweets criticizing Trump for the lack of a broader strategy for the region.

“Donald Trump broke a nuclear agreement with Iran that was working. It has repeatedly increased tensions. He has now killed a senior foreign military officer. He has been marching to war with Iran since his first days in office, "said Warren, a Democratic presidential candidate.

Richard Neal, chairman of the House and Representatives Committee of the House of Representatives, said the murder puts the United States in a crossword puzzle.

"The entire Congress must be informed immediately before any other action is taken or additional troops enter the region," Neal said in a statement. "While our highest priority is to protect the lives of Americans, we cannot do so at the expense of our service members or those who represent us abroad."

Representative Seth Moulton, a veteran of the Iraq war, said Trump's actions are undermining his own stated goals.

"Trump's" maximum pressure "campaign and the destruction of the Iran Nuclear Agreement have so far succeeded in increasing Iranian attacks against the US and our allies, restarting its nuclear program and further empowering the intransigents of the Iranian government , in all aspects, the exact opposite of what we need and what the administration itself says it is trying to achieve, "Moulton said in a statement.

.