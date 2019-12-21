& # 39; Cats & # 39; gets an updated version with & # 39; improved visual effects & # 39;

Loading...

The new, top-class and quite expensive film version of Cats – Andrew Lloyd Webber's beloved, if impossible to film, musical actor – has been through a lot this year and earned online ridicule for its first trailer, which was then infuriated by critics after it & # 39; I finally saw it. But the team behind it never gave up. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Universal has told cinemas across the country that a new version with "enhanced visual effects" will be available on Sunday.

Director Tom Hooper, who won an Oscar for The King’s Speech and whose Les Misérables film was received much better than Cats, was not shy about his problems with the production of his latest musical. He even admitted at his first screening that he had cut the film hours before it was first broadcast. Part of the problem was the visual effects, in which many Wisenheimers made fun of "digital fur technology" on social media, the human hands on the cat figures, and the asses, which also looked worryingly human.

A few days of refreshing may be enough, but it's probably too late: cats made just $ 2.6 million on the first day – compared to The Rise of Skywalker, which raised about $ 90 million the same day – and scored a goal C + on CinemaScore. But maybe the audience that Cats visits towards the end of the weekend will get a much better picture. Or maybe Hooper is working on it until the end of time, hoping that one day he'll do it just right.

