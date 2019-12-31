& # 39; Bud Dupree is a priority for us & # 39;

Loading...

Mike Tomlin He began meeting with Steelers rookies and practice squad players on Tuesday at the Rooney Complex when he started his exit interviews to complete the 2019 season. He also began meeting with the team's possible free agents.

In case there is any question about the team's feelings regarding the possible agency free of Bud Dupree, Tomlin made no comment about it.

"He is a priority for us," said Tomlin. "But we haven't had meetings to define that yet. But make no mistake, Bud Dupree is a priority for us."

What that could mean, however, remains to be seen.

Dupree had a break season for the Steelers in 2019, forming a high-speed duo with other external supporters T.J. Watt. The two were combined for 26 captures, and both reached the highest professional. Dupree had 11.5, while Watt led the AFC with 14.5.

Even that, however, was not enough for the Steelers to finish better than 8-8 and out of the playoffs for the second consecutive season. It was a process that Tomlin said on Tuesday that left him "numb" while recovering from the sting of failure.

That is why Tomlin knows that change is inevitable. But he certainly wants Dupree to come back.

"We have some guys who are ready. We will do our normal business. We will do a good job of communication," Tomlin said.

In addition to Dupree, nose tackle Javon Hargravecornerback Artie burns, safety Sean Davisoffensive lineman B.J. Finneyhard end Nick Vannettlinebacker Tyler Matakevich and long snapper Kameron Canaday Everyone is scheduled to be unrestricted free agents when the new season of the league starts on March 18.

The team must also make decisions on whether to make qualified offers to restricted free agents, including the corner Mike Hiltonoffensive linemen Matt feiler Y Zach Banner and security Jordan Dangerfield, among others. You also have to decide whether to choose a year of option in the Vance McDonald tight end at $ 5.5 million with a cap of $ 6.2 million.

Steelers could place the franchise tag on Dupree, a designation they could make as of February 25. That would allow the Steelers additional time to continue negotiating with the 2015 first round selection.

Dupree has 31.5 career catches and also had 68 tackles in his career in 2019, including a team of 16 for a loss.

The Steelers chose a fifth-year option in Dupree for 2019 at $ 9.2 million. The franchise number for external supporters in 2019 was $ 15.2 million.

That could make things interesting for the Steelers, who currently have a little more than $ 4 million in estimated space available by 2020, although that doesn't count the approximately $ 3 million they can transfer from this season.

That means the Steelers will have to make some difficult decisions in the coming months, although Tomlin is more concerned now to evaluate everything since the 2019 season, including himself.

"We suffered many adversities this season in many ways, some of them created by the game, the natural wear associated with the game," said Tomlin. "Some of that was our job, it always is. Hopefully we have learned from it in some way."

With the team not in the postseason for the second consecutive season, there will be time to solve those things.

But this team must also find ways to tidy up your home, as well as create the necessary space for the lid. Having changed his first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to Miami in the deal for Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Steelers do not have much draft capital to use in possible replacements. They will not make their first pick in the draft until the middle of the second round.

That means there will be some difficult discussions in the future with some veteran players and among the coaching staff.

Players as a guard Ramon Foster, McDonald and linebackers Anthony Chickillo Y Mark barron They could be at full throttle.

"I told all these guys, they are Steelers until they aren't," Tomlin said. "That was the message I expressed to the guys I met this morning. And I mean it. We appreciate what these guys put in it. We will work to do business with them. The business will speak for itself if the sides can come together. "

LOLLEY VIEW

I hope the Steelers put the franchise label on Dupree to keep it in Pittsburgh during the 2020 season. They will also have to choose the fifth year option at Watt, too, for the 2021 season, so it is owed a huge increase.

That will give the team time to concentrate on finding a replacement for Dupree in the 2021 draft.

As Dupree told me in November, I would have no trouble playing the 2020 season with the franchise tag, so he is willing to return with a one-year contract.

It is imperative to bring Hargrave and Finney back and, at the same time, make restricted offers to players like Feiler and Banner.

But that will lead to some difficult decisions in other places on the list. We will study these possible movements further in the coming weeks.

