& # 39; 1917 & # 39; is a movie that feels like a video game – the right way

Loading...

War films are a penny. The films are also praised for their technical exploits. (De-aging, anyone?) So given that 1917 is a First World War movie that uses the trick of looking like a single 120-minute shot, it would be easy to salute the director Sam Mendes' latest film with yawns and / or eyes, to treat it like just another great boring epic released for the sole purpose of winning the Oscars. Such dismissals would, however, be unjustified. Instead of being the last episode of Hollywood's long-standing obsession with war movies, 1917 is a compelling human drama about the horrors of battle told with such technical and artistic mastery. that it's not just one of the best movies of 2019 – it could go down as a shared masterpiece of Mendes and director of photography Roger Deakins.

The film follows two young men, Lance Corporal William Schofield (George MacKay) and Lance Corporal Tom Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman), soldiers on the Western Front who are given an almost impossible task: to carry a message across enemy lines Towards a British battalion that risks being ambushed before a planned attack against German troops. In a race against time – and against the invisible enemy – the couple have the fate of 1,600 soldiers on their shoulders, including one (in a plot reminiscent of the Oscar-winning drama of Steven Spielberg during the World War II Saving Private Ryan) is the property of Blake's brother. Pushed in their murderous mission, the couple must cross the deadly and destroyed battlefields of France at the height of the war, not only to potentially save a large number of their compatriots but also to avoid a terrible turning point in the end of the war. all wars.

What begins as a two-player hero's journey is a surprisingly intimate thriller, with the two soldiers maneuvering through the trenches, crossing enemy lines and watching the consequences of the battle up close. The result is haunting and brutal; Mendes doesn't have to show us the battles that took place, only the bodies left in their wake. The effect gives 1917 the tension of a horror film, as if at any time corpses can revive and arrest the heroes before they even reach the British. As the continuous shooting effect unfolds, the camera following Schofield and Blake from all angles, Mendes places its viewers squarely in the mouth of the madness of war. The Great War, the first international conflict of the 20th century, took place on a large theatrical scale and was perhaps the first horrible lesson of humanity on the brutality of modern combat; technological advances were great, but also massively destructive. Throughout the two-hour period of 1917, there was ample evidence of the violent nonsense of war.

Maybe that's why sometimes watching it looks like playing a first-person shooter in the vein of Call of Duty or Battlefield. Like the recently released Gears 5, Mendes' film wants audiences to experience the trauma of war with Schofield and Blake, not just learn it a bit like a history lesson. Most of its viewers will never experience such extremes; There is no one living today who can say that he experienced this specific conflict directly. The film is therefore not just a war thriller; it is a testimony of soldiers who risked their lives to participate in a fight that most people could not even explain a century later. Schofield and Blake's task is simply a plot device to move them across the battlefield in a race against the clock; details matter less than the horrors they – and we – see. Likewise, the reason why these millions of men fought against each other matters much less than the sad fact that they did, leaving in the wake of the battles a war-torn continent full of bodies. anonymous.

. (tagsToTranslate) Movies