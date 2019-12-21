3 keys in the 114-107 victory of the Utah Jazz over the Charlotte Hornets

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz recovered with a strong second half to defeat the Charlotte Hornets 114-107 on Saturday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The victory extends Utah's winning streak to five games, as the Jazz beat the Hornets in 15 in the second half.

Here are three conclusions that defined this game:

The Jazz found 12 points in the second quarter and early in the third, but Utah defended itself with a strong shot and close defense. The Jazz shot 52.6% from the field in the second half, compared with 32.5% for Charlotte, while Utah also scored 19 of 20 free throws.

Both teams shot better than 40% for 3-point shots, but the Jazz were better. Utah scored 17 of 34 of 3, while the Hornets hit 12 of 29. Joe Ingles hit a triple to give Utah a 95-92 lead in the quarter, part of a 9-0 run when Jazz climbed 99- 92] After the Hornets reduced the lead to 99-97, the consecutive triples of Royce O'Neale and English turned it into a 105-97 game when Utah hit four triples in the decisive fourth quarter.

Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 19 rebounds, had a double double in the first quarter with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Donovan Mitchell added 20 points and nine assists. Bojan Bogdanovic had a total of 26 points for Utah and tied for English to lead the team with four triples. Terry Rozier led all scorers with 29 points in the losing effort.

Until next time

Monday in Miami, 5:30 p.m. MST

Thursday vs. Portland, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 28 at Los Angeles Clippers, 8:30 p.m.